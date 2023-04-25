A condensed playing schedule for the game's elites have forced an eclectic group to gather at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. In what will only be the second playing of this tournament, world No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm seeks to defend his title. Arriving at this tournament a season ago in the midst of a middling stretch of play, the Spaniard used the wide-open nature of not only the golf course, but the field, to propel his play to new heights.

Claiming seven victories in his last 24 worldwide starts, Rahm is beginning to separate himself from the rest of the golfing world. He will go for his eighth win in a calendar year but needs to successfully fend off a number of players who gave him fits a season ago. Tony Finau checks in as the second-highest ranked player in this field at world No. 16.

Carding the course record in the final round in 2022, Finau nearly caught Rahm but ultimately came up one stroke short. While he did not enter the winner's circle, Finau and his play in Mexico proved to be a turning point in not just his season but his career as a whole as he would win a couple tournaments later that summer.

Alex Noren rounds out the small crop of top 50 players in the world while names such as Wyndham Clark, Beau Hossler, Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard and Maverick McNealy all seek their first victories on the PGA Tour.

Event information

Event: 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta | Dates: April 27-30

Location: Vidanta Vallarta — Vallarta, Mexico

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,456 | Purse: $7,700,000

2023 Mexico Open field, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Jon Rahm (13/5)

Tony Finau (7-1): Rahm's rise since the Mexico Open gets all the attention, but Finau's is just as substantial. He arrived in Vallarta last season with zero top-10 finishes in 13 starts. Finishing in a share of second place just behind Rahm, Finau was able to collect two trophies, two runners-up and two additional top-five results in his final 13 starts of 2022. He has been the model of consistency in the 2022-23 season, and while he did win in the fall, he has not seriously threatened leaderboards since the new year. His iron play is scorching hot, and he has done some damage on paspalum with the putter before.

Patrick Rodgers (28-1)

Nicolai Hojgaard (30-1)

Byeong Hun An (35-1): The former U.S. Amateur champion has rediscovered his form in 2023. Connecting on nine straight made cuts, An is coming off back-to-back quality outings at the Texas Open and the Zurich Classic. Vidanta should cater to his skillset as the 31-year-old is sufficiently long off the tee and capable of wielding a hot putter. He ranks eighth in this field over the last six months in strokes gained tee to green.

Beau Hossler (40-1)

2023 Mexico Open expert picks



Jon Rahm Winner (13/5): He's the best player in the world and the only player who has won at this golf course. While his play at the RBC Heritage left some to be desired on paper, Rahm's statistical output was still sound as he led the entire field in strokes gained approach. Rested after a week off and confirming he plans to skip the Wells Fargo Championship next week, Rahm should empty the tank in his title defense and leave the field in the dust. He leads this field in strokes gained total and strokes gained tee to green over the last six months. Oh, and he also ranks fifth in strokes gained putting to boot.

Gary Woodland Contender (22-1): Woodland's week will come down to the putter, but it has been behaving in recent weeks. Coming off a surprising Masters that saw him finish T14, the former U.S. Open champion acquitted himself nicely at Harbour Town Golf Links a week later. A course such as Vidanta should be more conducive for his game as the wide landing areas off the tee will allow his power to shine. Eighth in this field in total strokes gained over the last six months, Woodland ranks second in strokes gained off the tee and fifth in strokes gained approach.

Lee Hodges Sleeper (60-1): Hodges has been boom-or-bust in 2023 but should be worthy of consideration in a field of this caliber. The Alabama product has connected on top-20 finishes at the Genesis Invitational and the Honda Classic and most recently finished T6 at the Texas Open. A slew of missed cuts have surrounded these quality outings, but Hodges' iron play is beginning to trend upwards. He has now gained strokes on approach in four straight tournaments including nearly five strokes in just two rounds at TPC Louisiana.

