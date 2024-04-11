AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2024 Masters has arrived, and four days of pristine golf at the nation's best course are ahead with the best hoping to play all 72 holes at Augusta National. The action begins Thursday with Round 1 setting the stage for the rest of the year's first major, though the exact time the first 18 holes will start remains to be seen. Augusta National announced Thursday morning that Round 1 of the 2024 Masters will not begin before 9 a.m. ET due to heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The grounds will be filled to capacity with patrons once the gates are opened, and they will undoubtedly be keen to see how Tiger Woods plays while taking the course for just his second professional event of 2024. Woods is just five years removed from winning his fifth green jacket, and while a sixth is certainly unlikely, counting Tiger out of anything is a foolish endeavor. Far more likely to find the winner's circle is Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 green jacket winner seeking to win his second in three years. Scheffler enters as an overwhelming 4-1 favorite ahead of the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth. McIlroy, of course, is still one Masters title away from clinching the career grand slam.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Thursday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from Woods, Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland and Wyndham Clark, the latter of whom will be making his first appearance at Augusta National.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2024 Masters from start to finish Thursday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Thursday.

CBS Sports will provide another update once a first-round starting time is official



All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 11

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+