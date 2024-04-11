AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2024 Masters has arrived, and four days of pristine golf at the nation's best course are ahead with the best hoping to play all 72 holes at Augusta National. The action begins Thursday with Round 1 setting the stage for the rest of the year's first major, though the exact time the first 18 holes will start remains to be seen. Augusta National announced Thursday morning that Round 1 of the 2024 Masters will not begin before 9 a.m. ET due to heavy rains and thunderstorms.
The grounds will be filled to capacity with patrons once the gates are opened, and they will undoubtedly be keen to see how Tiger Woods plays while taking the course for just his second professional event of 2024. Woods is just five years removed from winning his fifth green jacket, and while a sixth is certainly unlikely, counting Tiger out of anything is a foolish endeavor. Far more likely to find the winner's circle is Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 green jacket winner seeking to win his second in three years. Scheffler enters as an overwhelming 4-1 favorite ahead of the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth. McIlroy, of course, is still one Masters title away from clinching the career grand slam.
There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Thursday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from Woods, Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland and Wyndham Clark, the latter of whom will be making his first appearance at Augusta National.
CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2024 Masters from start to finish Thursday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Thursday.
CBS Sports will provide another update once a first-round starting time is official
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, April 11
Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m. [Tee times]
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app
Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app
*Paramount+ login required
- Honorary Starters -- 8:15-8:30 a.m. (Masters.com)
- Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups -- 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
10:30 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
10:54 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
1:24 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
2:00 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
- Amen Corner -- 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16 -- 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+