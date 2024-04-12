AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2024 Masters has arrived, and three days of pristine golf at the nation's best course remain with the best hoping to play all 72 holes at Augusta National. The action continues Friday with Round 1 wrapping up in the early morning giving way to Round 2. All competitors should be 36 holes by day's end with the cut being made entering the weekend.

The grounds are filled to capacity with patrons, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how Tiger Woods plays while taking the course for just his second professional event of 2024. Woods is just five years removed from winning his fifth green jacket, and while a sixth is certainly unlikely, counting Tiger out of anything is a foolish endeavor. He ended Thursday at 1 under on the leaderboard and among the top 20 in the field. Though he sits six shots back of clubhouse leader Bryson DeChambeau, Tiger's first round is not over quite yet.

Far more likely to find the winner's circle is Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 green jacket winner seeking to win his second in three years. Scheffler entered as an overwhelming favorite and now sits +140 to win the tournament as he's one back of DeChambeau through 18 holes. Rory McIlroy, of course, is still one Masters title away from clinching the career grand slam, and he ended Thursday under par through 18 holes at Augusta National for the first time in six years.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Friday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from Woods, Scheffler, McIlroy, DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and others.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2024 Masters from start to finish Friday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Friday.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, April 12

Round 1 continues: 7:50 a.m.

TV coverage: 7:50 a.m. until completion on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 7:50 a.m. until completion on Masters.com

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

Featured Groups -- 7:50 a.m. until completion

Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa (starting on 14th hole)

Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (starting on 11th hole)



Holes 15 & 16 -- 7:50 a.m. until completion

Round 2 start time: 8 a.m.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+