AUGUSTA, Ga. -- At one point in his life, Scottie Scheffler struggled with golf. He was 15 years old and his coach then and now, Randy Smith, used to tell him that he didn't care whether Scheffler was the best player in the world at that young age because he wanted him to be the best player in the world when he was 25.

That prognostication turned out to be ... exactly correct. Scheffler became the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings in March 2022 at the age of 25.

It also taught Scheffler to practice patience and approach life with a long-term view. These character qualities make for a more peaceful existence, but they also play perfectly when it comes to major championship golf.

Scheffler shot a 6-under 66 on Thursday to open the 2024 Masters. It was his 14th round of 66 or better on the year (out of 32 total rounds) and his first bogey-free outing at Augusta National, where he was the 2022 champion. It came in gusty, difficult conditions that he said led to multiple guesses on what the wind was doing and what shots to hit in certain moments.

Watch the final three rounds of the 2024 Masters continuing Friday with Masters Live as we follow the best golfers in the world through Augusta National with Featured Groups, check in at the famed Amen Corner and see leaders round the turn on holes 15 & 16. Watch live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and Paramount+.

At the time his round ended, Scheffler trailed only Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a 65 in easier conditions earlier in the day. Scheffler's score was argubly the best round of the day given how difficult the golf course was playing.

The 66 did not come without a measure of luck. Scheffler hit a ball on the 13th hole that stayed on the bank when it looked like it should not have.

"I felt extremely fortunate that the ball stayed dry," he said. "Right at the top of my swing, I heard somebody else make contact with the ball, and [it] kind of tricked me a little bit, and I lost out to the right. That stuff happens in the game of golf. Things happen. You've got to be more focused than that."

Scheffler also performed at his normally elite ball-striking level, carding just one 5 on the day and cleaning up all of his misses.

"Scottie does such a good job of ... it doesn't look like it's 6-under par, and then at the end of the day, it's 6-under par," said playing partner Rory McIlroy. "He's just so efficient with everything.

"If you look at Scottie compared to the rest of the field, the amount of bogey-free rounds he plays and he shoots is phenomenal, and that's the secret to winning major championships and winning big-time golf tournaments is more limiting the mistakes rather than making a ton of birdies."

After his round, Scheffler said his patience and acceptance have improved over the years.

"I think it's definitely gotten better over time," he said. "Certainly, as I've matured as a person as well. ... I typically expect a lot out of myself. And so, when things aren't going the way that they are supposed to be, especially when I was younger, I would get pretty frustrated. And I try to manage myself a lot better than I did back then, and I'm seeing some good results of that.

"But days like today, it's very easy to say, 'Hey, stay patient, don't make too many mistakes out there.' ... But all it comes down is hitting good shots and manage your way around the golf course, and it's a lot easier said than done for sure."

At this point in his life, Scheffler does not seem to struggle with golf. His scoring and winning reflect that. That doesn't mean it's easy.

With Scheffler learning that patience and discipline pay off over time, it has become a lot less difficult to trust the long view, whether it's a 10-year path to No. 1 or 54 more holes to green jacket No. 2.