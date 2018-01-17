CareerBuilder Challenge odds 2018: Picks from same model that nailed Kyle Stanley's run

The PGA Tour is heading to La Quinta, California, on Thursday for the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge. Jon Rahm is the Vegas favorite at 8/1, followed closely by Brian Harman at 15/1. Rahm had originally opened at 9/1.

Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Kyle Stanley at the Sony Open last week. Despite being a 50/1 long shot, the model projected him to be a top contender. The result: Stanley shot 67 or better in three of his four rounds and finished in the top 10. Anybody who used their model had plenty of great value selections to choose from.

Now that the field for the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One shocker the model is calling for at the CareerBuilder Challenge 2018: Kevin Chappell, a 40/1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.

Chappell is is coming off a disappointing 21st-place finish at the Sony Open. But he has been hot with top-15 finishes at the Hero World Challenge and QBE Shootout -- both unofficial PGA Tour events.

In November, Chappell finished 20th in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open before he was cut at the following week's OHL Classic. He's still No. 32 in the Official World Golf Rankings and is 33rd on tour in holes per eagle at 90. Don't sleep on him at the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge.

Another curveball, Bill Haas, a two-time winner of the CareerBuilder Challenge, doesn't even sniff the top 12. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Haas has been hot and cold so far this season. He finished in the top 20 in the Safeway Open in October, but missed the cut at both the RSM Classic and Sony Open. Don't be fooled by Haas winning this week's event twice - he's 148th on tour in scoring average.

Also, three other players with odds longer than 25/1 are positioning themselves to make a serious run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge this year? And what long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that has been red-hot so far this season, and find out.

Jon Rahm 9/1

Brian Harman 15/1

Patrick Reed 20/1

Kevin Kisner 20/1

Webb Simpson 20/1

Phil Mickelson 25/1

Zach Johnson 25/1

Patton Kizzire 30/1

Jason Dufner 30/1

Chez Reavie 30/1

Brendan Steele 30/1

Bud Cauley 30/1

Charles Howell III 40/1

Chesson Hadley 40/1

Brandt Snedeker 40/1

Kevin Chappell 40/1

Russell Knox 40/1

Austin Cook 40/1

Bill Knox 40/1