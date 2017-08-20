Grades: Henrik Stenson takes the Wyndham Championship for first win of 2017

Henrik Stenson was not even supposed to be in the field this week at the Wyndham Championship. So of course he went out and won the tournament in record fashion at 22 under by a stroke over Ollie Schniederjans.

The tournament was a late add by Stenson because he needed to reach 15 starts on the PGA Tour to keep his card for the 2017-18 season. The PGA Championship last week was No. 12, but he was far enough down on the FedEx Cup points list that he wasn't guaranteed more than two starts in the playoffs (only the top 70 advance to Round 3). So the Wyndham was a backup plan.

It was a pretty good backup plan, too, as Stenson fired rounds of 62-66-66-64 to reset the scoring record at this event.

Henrik Stenson's improbable record at Wyndham:



2010 MC

2011 MC

2012 WD

2017 Win — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) August 20, 2017

It took a herculean effort coming home, too. Stenson made birdie at four of the last six holes after being pushed all day by Kevin Na, Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Armour and Schniederjans, who shot his own 64 on Sunday.

"I didn't hear any roars on 18 so I thought I had a two-shot cushion," Stenson told CBS Sports' Frank Nobilo of playing the final hole on Sunday. The reality is that Schniederjans had birdied the 18th hole to pull within one just ahead of Stenson's pairing. After a wobbly tee shot that found the rough, Stenson was able to get up and down from behind the green for the win.

"He pushed me all the way to the end," Stenson said. "It was a tight race. Luckily, I managed to put my foot down and make a couple of birdies coming home."

Ice in his veins.@HenrikStenson has won the @WyndhamChamp!



It's his 6th career PGA TOUR win. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XwQue2B2sO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2017

The win for Stenson might have been unexpected given his schedule, but it's not based on his recent form. This was the fourth straight top 20 for Stenson in a stretch that included two major championships. It's also his first win in the United States since 2013 and his first win anywhere since last year's historic Open Championship.

Now, he's going to be a force in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which he also won in 2013. Stenson moved from No. 75 to No. 23 in the points race and now looks like a virtual lock for the Tour Championship in a month. Chalk it up to a tournament he wasn't even supposed to play on a week nobody two months ago ever thought he would win. Grade: A+

We're going to do something a little different for grades this week. Because there was so much on the line at the bottom of the FedEx Cup standings this week, I want to look at a few players who played their way into the playoffs (and a PGA Tour card for next season) and who played their way out of it.

Also, please enjoy this Ollie Schniederjans #ProTraj video before we get to the festivities.

J.J. Henry (T16): Henry needed a birdie at the last to clip Zac Blair by a single shot in the points race. He hit his approach on No. 18 to 5 feet and drained the putt. Can you imagine having hit thousands of shots over the course of a season and losing (or winning) by just one in the final round of regular-season play? Grade: A

JJ Henry finishes 125th in the FedExCup standings, 1.13 points ahead of Zac Blair. Henry birdied his last hole Sunday to make the Playoffs. — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) August 20, 2017

Richy Werenski (T10): He moved from No. 122 to No. 108 with four rounds in the 60s this week. It never really got dicey this week for Werenski, and now he's in a decent position to make it to the second round of the playoffs. Grade: A

Geoff Ogilvy (T16): The Australian played outstanding all week and shot a 67 on Sunday to move from No. 125 in the FedEx Cup points race to No. 116. He's safely in and was clearly emotional in talking about it with CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis after his round. "It took me by surprise a little bit," Ogilvy said of the emotion. "The last couple of months I've been teetering around the edge thinking I don't have many more chances, I won't be in the situation. I'm really not that stressed about it. I didn't realize how much I wanted it until I turned up this week and felt how I felt on the first tee. It was true feelings that I haven't had in 15, 20 years. It was a very difficult thing to do and I guess what the situation proved to be is how much I wanted to still be here." Grade: A

Sam Saunders (T37): After what looked like it might be a dream start, Saunders stalled a bit on the weekend with a 72-69 finish. He went from No. 127 to No. 129 after projecting inside the top 125 for most of the first few days. Grade: B-

Martin Flores (T7): If Flores makes par at the 16th hole on Sunday, he finishes right at the top 125 cut line. Instead, he made a hole in one to assure himself his tour card for next year. Incredibly, he moved from No. 139 to No. 118. That was matched by only Harold Varner III who moved from No. 138 to No. 123. Both are safe for 2017-18. Grade: A+