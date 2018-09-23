LOOK: The crowd swarming Tiger Woods on 18 at the Tour Championship was absolutely insane

Sports fans have waited a long time for Tiger Woods to return to the top of the golf world -- five years, to be exact. But the moment finally came on Sunday at the 2018 Tour Championship in Atlanta, and it was truly a sight to behold. Woods had a pretty comfortable lead on the final day of the tournament at East Lake Golf Club. As he entered the final hole, all he needed to do was avoid a double bogey and the win would be his.

With it becoming crystal clear that his long-awaited victory was imminent, an absolutely wild scene formed on the course.

As Tiger walked to the 18th green, a massive -- and I mean massive -- amount of fans swarmed from every direction and followed his every move. It was to the point that other extraneous PGA Tour and NBC Sports personnel moved out of the way, and even Rory McIlroy jogged ahead of Woods either sensing the moment or simply because he was slightly frightened.

You really need to see it to believe it.

After the win, Tiger joked when asked about the crowd: "I just didn't want to get run over."

There's only one guy who's capable of attracting a crowd like that on the golf course. Just one. Woods' win on Sunday served as a reminder that he's more than just a golfer when he's at the top of his game -- he's a rock star.