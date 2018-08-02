Report: Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson head-to-head golf event set for Thanksgiving weekend

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson paired up for a practice round this week ahead of the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. That has been a common occurrence for the duo ahead of tournaments this season, if for no other reason than to whet the whistle of fans hoping to see them go head-to-head in a real competition.

As revealed in early July, Woods and Mickelson have agreed to play a round of golf one-on-one for what has been reported as a $10 million winner-take-all purse. Thursday on ESPN's "Get Up," host Mike Greenberg reported that the match will go down on Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek Golf Course in -- you guessed it -- Las Vegas.

Though the event has not yet been formally announced and, according to Greenberg, the date could either be Friday, Nov. 23 or Saturday, Nov. 24, the fact that they have settled on a location and weekend means the match is clearly more than just a pipe dream.

There is no PGA Tour event scheduled that weekend, which is the first six straight weeks golfers have off from mid-November to early January.

Woods, 42, has thrilled golf fans in his return to action this season, recently placing T6 at the 2018 Open Championship, his first top 10 at a major since 2013. He has won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational eight times, so all eyes will be on Woods this week to compete against a loaded field.

Mickelson, 48, won the WGC-Mexico Championship in March, marking his first PGA Tour win in five years. A prestigious U.S. Open championship and the career grand slam still elude Lefty, who is not showing any signs of slowing down the amount of tournaments he plays each year.

The two star golfers have had a contentious relationship during their careers, though they have been brought together recently due to a variety of factors including on-course struggles and appearances representing the United States at the Ryder Cup. Mickelson is expected to play in his 12th consecutive Ryder Cup this year, while Woods has already been named a vice captain and hopes to receive an at-large selection from captain Jim Furyk.