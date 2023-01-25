The National Top 10 saw another shake-up as top-ranked Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) is the only remaining unbeaten high school basketball team in the rankings after No. 3 Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) suffered its first setback of the season against No. 7 Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.).

Although Dream City Christian was due for a big bump in the rankings after the signature win, an unexpected loss the next night followed up the statement win. As a result, Dream City moves up one spot after splitting the pair of contests at the Crush in the Valley.

The loss from the Crew of Prolific Prep sets up a potential No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com