Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) extended its league win streak to 58 games Thursday night, defeating Windward (Los Angeles) 70-54 in a battle of short-handed California powers.

Multiple scratches put a damper on the anticipated conference battle as Chance Westry and Shy Odom joined an injured Bronny James on the bench while while Windward was without star duo Dylan Andrews and Kijani Wright.

UCLA commit Amari Bailey made up for the missing pieces in a big way, finishing with a game-high 35 in the lopsided victory that saw eight player suit up for Sierra Canyon (6-0).

The five-star junior helped the Trailblazers overcome a slow start, scoring the first 14 points of the contest for Sierra Canyon, including all nine first-quarter points for his side.

After trailing by one heading to the second quarter, Sierra Canyon methodically stretched out its advantage with a 17-4 second quarter and 24-15 third quarter to lead 50-29 heading into the final frame.

Sierra Canyon returns to action on Friday night as they travel to Crossroads (Santa Monica).

Windward (7-3), which was paced by a team-high 21 points from Brandon Richard, faces Brentwood School (Los Angeles) on Friday. ...

