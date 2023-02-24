Live
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Lowe LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|2.0
|V. Brujan 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|H. Ramirez 1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.5
|I. Paredes 3B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|2.0
|F. Mejia C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|R. Pinto DH
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|D. Robertson SS
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.5
|K. Misner CF
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.0
|R. Cardenas RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Gallo LF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.500
|2.500
|4.0
|M. Urbina LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|R. Jeffers C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.0
|K. Farmer SS
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|M. Kepler RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|D. Keirsey RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Taylor CF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.500
|2.500
|4.0
|W. Holland CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|E. Julien 2B
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.0
|W. Castro 3B
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|3.000
|4.000
|7.0
|D. Banuelos C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Lee DH
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.5
|T. White 1B
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|7.0
|S. Gray 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
- 2B - J. Lowe
- RBI - R. Pinto, D. Robertson
- 2-Out RBI - D. Robertson
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - I. Paredes
- 2B - J. Gallo, M. Taylor
- 3B - W. Castro
- HR - T. White
- SF - K. Farmer
- RBI - K. Farmer, W. Castro 2 (2), B. Lee, T. White 2 (2)
- DP - 2 (Brujan-Robertson-Ramirez; Robertson-Brujan-Ramirez)
- Outfield Assist - M. Urbina
- DP - (Julien-Farmer-White)
- E - W. Holland
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Criswell
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.0
|J. Fleming
|1.0
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|54.00
|6.00
|-9.0
|K. Kelly
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|0.5
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Criswell 15-10, J. Fleming 25-15, K. Kelly 22-13
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Criswell 2-0, J. Fleming 0-4, K. Kelly 2-0
- Batters Faced - C. Criswell 4, J. Fleming 9, K. Kelly 5
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Maeda 13-10, J. Duran 10-8, J. Moran 18-9, J. Alcala 18-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Maeda 2-0, J. Duran 2-0, J. Moran 1-1, J. Alcala 3-0
- Batters Faced - K. Maeda 4, J. Duran 3, J. Moran 4, J. Alcala 5
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Aranda 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|R. Arozarena LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|O. Basabe SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Bethancourt C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|Y. Diaz 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|W. Franco SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|G. Jones SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Lowe 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Margot RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Mead 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|L. Raley RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Siri CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Walls 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Gallo LF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.500
|2.500
|4.0
|M. Urbina LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|R. Jeffers C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.0
|K. Farmer SS
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|M. Kepler RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|D. Keirsey RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Taylor CF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.500
|2.500
|4.0
|W. Holland CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|E. Julien 2B
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.0
|W. Castro 3B
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|3.000
|4.000
|7.0
|D. Banuelos C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Lee DH
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.5
|T. White 1B
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|7.0
|S. Gray 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|18
|6
|9
|6
|1
|1
|1
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- 2B - J. Lowe
- RBI - R. Pinto, D. Robertson
- 2-Out RBI - D. Robertson
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - I. Paredes
- 2B - J. Gallo, M. Taylor
- 3B - W. Castro
- HR - T. White
- SF - K. Farmer
- RBI - K. Farmer, W. Castro 2 (2), B. Lee, T. White 2 (2)
- DP - 2 (Brujan-Robertson-Ramirez; Robertson-Brujan-Ramirez)
- Outfield Assist - M. Urbina
- DP - (Julien-Farmer-White)
- E - W. Holland
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Criswell
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.0
|J. Fleming
|1.0
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|54.00
|6.00
|-9.0
|K. Kelly
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|0.5
|Total
|4.0
|9
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Criswell 15-10, J. Fleming 25-15, K. Kelly 22-13
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Criswell 2-0, J. Fleming 0-4, K. Kelly 2-0
- Batters Faced - C. Criswell 4, J. Fleming 9, K. Kelly 5
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Maeda 13-10, J. Duran 10-8, J. Moran 18-9, J. Alcala 18-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Maeda 2-0, J. Duran 2-0, J. Moran 1-1, J. Alcala 3-0
- Batters Faced - K. Maeda 4, J. Duran 3, J. Moran 4, J. Alcala 5
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Aranda 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|R. Arozarena LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|O. Basabe SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Bethancourt C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|Y. Diaz 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|W. Franco SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|G. Jones SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Lowe 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Margot RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Mead 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|L. Raley RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Siri CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Walls 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Bechtold 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Buxton CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|G. Celestino CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Contreras RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Correa SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|N. Gordon 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|G. Greiner C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Kirilloff LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Larnach LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|R. Lewis SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Martin SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Miranda 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Polanco SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Sabato 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Sisco C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Solano 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Vazquez C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Wallner RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
2ND INNING Castro tripled to deep center, Julien and Taylor scored 0 2 Lee singled to left, Castro scored 0 3 White homered to left, Lee scored 0 5 Farmer hit sacrifice fly to right, Gallo scored 0 6 4TH INNING Pinto grounded out to first, Ramirez scored 1 6
- K. Maeda Pitching:
- J. Lowe: Lowe doubled to deep left
- V. Brujan: Strike looking, Brujan grounded out to pitcher
- H. Ramirez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ramirez struck out swinging
- I. Paredes: Strike looking, Foul, Paredes grounded out to third
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Criswell Pitching:
- J. Gallo: Foul, Ball, Gallo singled to right
- R. Jeffers: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Jeffers singled to left, Gallo to second
- K. Farmer: Strike swinging, Foul, Farmer popped out to second
- M. Kepler: Ball, Strike looking, Kepler grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Jeffers out at second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Josh Fleming relieved Cooper Criswell
- M. Taylor: Taylor singled to right
- E. Julien: Ball, Strike looking, Julien singled to center, Taylor to second
- W. Castro: Ball, Ball, Castro tripled to deep center, Julien and Taylor scored
- B. Lee: Strike swinging, Lee singled to left, Castro scored
- T. White: Ball, White homered to left, Lee scored
- J. Gallo: Ball, Gallo doubled to left
- R. Jeffers: Ball, Jeffers lined out to center, Gallo to third
- K. Farmer: Strike looking, Ball, Intentional ball, Farmer hit sacrifice fly to right, Gallo scored
- M. Kepler: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Kepler lined out to right
- End of the 2nd (6 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jovani Moran relieved Jhoan Duran
- K. Misner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Misner walked
- R. Cardenas: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Cardenas walked, Misner to second
- J. Lowe: Strike looking, Foul, Lowe flied out to right
- V. Brujan: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Brujan grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Cardenas out at second
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Kevin Kelly relieved Josh Fleming
- M. Taylor: Ball, Foul, Taylor doubled to deep right
- E. Julien: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Julien walked
- W. Castro: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Castro hit by pitch, Taylor to third, Julien to second
- B. Lee: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Lee struck out looking
- T. White: Strike looking, Foul, White grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Castro out at second
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Misael Urbina in left field
- David Banuelos catching
- at shortstop
- DaShawn Keirsey in right field
- Will Holland in center field
- at second base
- at third base
- Seth Gray at first base
- Jorge Alcala relieved Jovani Moran
- H. Ramirez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ramirez reached on an infield single to shortstop
- I. Paredes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Paredes walked, Ramirez to second
- F. Mejia: Mejia grounded out to first, Ramirez to third, Paredes to second
- R. Pinto: Ball, Strike swinging, Pinto grounded out to first, Ramirez scored
- D. Robertson: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Robertson play result pending
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Shawn Armstrong
|Neck
|03-29-2023Questionable for start of season
|Jose Siri
|Illness
|02-27-2023Probable for start of season
|Andrew Kittredge
|Elbow
|07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Ryan Thompson
|Triceps
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Shane Baz
|Elbow
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Calvin Faucher
|Oblique
|02-28-2023Probable for start of season
|Taylor Walls
|Oblique
|03-29-2023Questionable for start of season
|Colby White
|Elbow
|05-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Chris Paddack
|Elbow
|08-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Alex Kirilloff
|Wrist
|03-09-2023Probable for start of season
|Jorge Alcala
|Elbow
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Royce Lewis
|Knee
|06-30-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
|Josh Winder
|Shoulder
|03-26-2023Questionable for start of season
|Jordan Balazovic
|Jaw
|03-09-2023Probable for start of season
|Matt Canterino
|Elbow
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Ronny Henriquez
|Elbow
|03-15-2023Probable for start of season