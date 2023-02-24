Live
  • 7D. Robertson
  • 2ND INNING
    		Castro tripled to deep center, Julien and Taylor scored02
    		Lee singled to left, Castro scored03
    		White homered to left, Lee scored05
    		Farmer hit sacrifice fly to right, Gallo scored06
  • 4TH INNING
    		Pinto grounded out to first, Ramirez scored16
    123456789RHE
    TB0-0
    		00021----350
    MIN0-0
    		06000----691
    • Hammond StadiumFort Myers, FL
    TBRays
    MINTwins
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Lowe LF20100002.500.5001.0001.5002.0
    V. Brujan 2B20000003.000.000.000.0000.0
    H. Ramirez 1B21100011.500.500.5001.0001.5
    I. Paredes 3B11000101.000.500.000.5002.0
    F. Mejia C20000002.000.000.000.0000.0
    R. Pinto DH20010001.000.000.000.0001.0
    D. Robertson SS20110010.500.500.5001.0001.5
    K. Misner CF111001001.0001.0001.0002.0003.0
    R. Cardenas RF10000111.000.500.000.5000.5
    HITTERSAB
    J. Lowe LF2
    V. Brujan 2B2
    H. Ramirez 1B2
    I. Paredes 3B1
    F. Mejia C2
    R. Pinto DH2
    D. Robertson SS2
    K. Misner CF1
    R. Cardenas RF1
        BATTING
        • 2B - J. Lowe
        • RBI - R. Pinto, D. Robertson
        • 2-Out RBI - D. Robertson
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - I. Paredes
        BATTING
        • 2B - J. Gallo, M. Taylor
        • 3B - W. Castro
        • HR - T. White
        • SF - K. Farmer
        • RBI - K. Farmer, W. Castro 2 (2), B. Lee, T. White 2 (2)
        FIELDING
        • DP - 2 (Brujan-Robertson-Ramirez; Robertson-Brujan-Ramirez)
        FIELDING
        • Outfield Assist - M. Urbina
        • DP - (Julien-Farmer-White)
        • E - W. Holland
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - C. Criswell 15-10, J. Fleming 25-15, K. Kelly 22-13
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Criswell 2-0, J. Fleming 0-4, K. Kelly 2-0
        • Batters Faced - C. Criswell 4, J. Fleming 9, K. Kelly 5
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - K. Maeda 13-10, J. Duran 10-8, J. Moran 18-9, J. Alcala 18-11
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Maeda 2-0, J. Duran 2-0, J. Moran 1-1, J. Alcala 3-0
        • Batters Faced - K. Maeda 4, J. Duran 3, J. Moran 4, J. Alcala 5
            • 2ND INNING
              		Castro tripled to deep center, Julien and Taylor scored02
              		Lee singled to left, Castro scored03
              		White homered to left, Lee scored05
              		Farmer hit sacrifice fly to right, Gallo scored06
            • 4TH INNING
              		Pinto grounded out to first, Ramirez scored16
            • 1ST INNING
              • K. Maeda Pitching:
              • J. Lowe: Lowe doubled to deep left
              • V. Brujan: Strike looking, Brujan grounded out to pitcher
              • H. Ramirez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ramirez struck out swinging
              • I. Paredes: Strike looking, Foul, Paredes grounded out to third
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • C. Criswell Pitching:
              • J. Gallo: Foul, Ball, Gallo singled to right
              • R. Jeffers: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Jeffers singled to left, Gallo to second
              • K. Farmer: Strike swinging, Foul, Farmer popped out to second
              • M. Kepler: Ball, Strike looking, Kepler grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Jeffers out at second
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • Jhoan Duran relieved Kenta Maeda
              • F. Mejia: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Mejia grounded out to second
              • R. Pinto: Foul, Pinto grounded out to second
              • D. Robertson: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Robertson struck out looking
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Josh Fleming relieved Cooper Criswell
              • M. Taylor: Taylor singled to right
              • E. Julien: Ball, Strike looking, Julien singled to center, Taylor to second
              • W. Castro: Ball, Ball, Castro tripled to deep center, Julien and Taylor scored
              • B. Lee: Strike swinging, Lee singled to left, Castro scored
              • T. White: Ball, White homered to left, Lee scored
              • J. Gallo: Ball, Gallo doubled to left
              • R. Jeffers: Ball, Jeffers lined out to center, Gallo to third
              • K. Farmer: Strike looking, Ball, Intentional ball, Farmer hit sacrifice fly to right, Gallo scored
              • M. Kepler: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Kepler lined out to right
              • End of the 2nd (6 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • Jovani Moran relieved Jhoan Duran
              • K. Misner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Misner walked
              • R. Cardenas: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Cardenas walked, Misner to second
              • J. Lowe: Strike looking, Foul, Lowe flied out to right
              • V. Brujan: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Brujan grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Cardenas out at second
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Kevin Kelly relieved Josh Fleming
              • M. Taylor: Ball, Foul, Taylor doubled to deep right
              • E. Julien: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Julien walked
              • W. Castro: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Castro hit by pitch, Taylor to third, Julien to second
              • B. Lee: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Lee struck out looking
              • T. White: Strike looking, Foul, White grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Castro out at second
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • Misael Urbina in left field
              • David Banuelos catching
              • at shortstop
              • DaShawn Keirsey in right field
              • Will Holland in center field
              • at second base
              • at third base
              • Seth Gray at first base
              • Jorge Alcala relieved Jovani Moran
              • H. Ramirez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ramirez reached on an infield single to shortstop
              • I. Paredes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Paredes walked, Ramirez to second
              • F. Mejia: Mejia grounded out to first, Ramirez to third, Paredes to second
              • R. Pinto: Ball, Strike swinging, Pinto grounded out to first, Ramirez scored
              • D. Robertson: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Robertson play result pending

            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Shawn ArmstrongNeck03-29-2023Questionable for start of season
            Jose SiriIllness02-27-2023Probable for start of season
            Andrew KittredgeElbow07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
            Ryan ThompsonTriceps02-24-2023Probable for start of season
            Shane BazElbow01-31-2024Out for the season
            Calvin FaucherOblique02-28-2023Probable for start of season
            Taylor WallsOblique03-29-2023Questionable for start of season
            Colby WhiteElbow05-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Chris PaddackElbow08-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
            Alex KirilloffWrist03-09-2023Probable for start of season
            Jorge AlcalaElbow02-24-2023Probable for start of season
            Royce LewisKnee06-30-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
            Josh WinderShoulder03-26-2023Questionable for start of season
            Jordan BalazovicJaw03-09-2023Probable for start of season
            Matt CanterinoElbow01-31-2024Out for the season
            Ronny HenriquezElbow03-15-2023Probable for start of season
