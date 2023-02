Randal Grichuk Groin 04-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Apr 10

Antonio Senzatela Knee 04-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least May 1

Tyler Kinley Elbow 04-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least May 1

German Marquez Hamstring 03-04-2023 Probable for start of season

Riley Pint Oblique 03-05-2023 Probable for start of season

Ryan Rolison Shoulder 05-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jun 1