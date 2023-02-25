Live
Box Score
Plays
Live
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
5th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
1: Ball
89 mph Fastball
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • 9E. Soto
    1: 89 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 1ST INNING
    		Realmuto singled to left, Turner scored01
  • 2ND INNING
    		Turner singled to left, Haley scored, De La Cruz to second02
  • 5TH INNING
    		Soto homered to left center, LaMarre, Sabato and Lee scored42
LAST OUT
  • Soto homered to left center, LaMarre, Sabato and Lee scored
DUE UP 5TH
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    MIN1-1
    		00000----021
    PHI1-1
    		11000----240
    • BayCare BallparkClearwater, FL
    MINTwins
    PHIPhillies
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    E. Julien 2B20000020.333.500.333.833-1.0
    T. Wolters C20000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Miranda DH101001001.0001.0002.0003.0003.0
    W. Castro LF20000022.333.5001.0001.500-1.0
    G. Celestino CF20000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
    B. Lee SS21100000.500.5001.0001.5003.0
    A. Sabato 1B11000100.000.500.000.5002.0
    R. LaMarre RF11000110.000.500.000.5001.5
    E. Soto 3B21141000.500.5002.0002.5009.0
    HITTERSAB
    E. Julien 2B2
    T. Wolters C2
    J. Miranda DH1
    W. Castro LF2
    G. Celestino CF2
    B. Lee SS2
    A. Sabato 1B1
    R. LaMarre RF1
    E. Soto 3B2
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      T. Turner SS212100001.0001.0001.0002.0006.0
      K. Schwarber DH20000023.000.000.000.000-1.0
      J. Realmuto C20110012.500.500.5001.0001.5
      N. Castellanos RF10000110.000.333.000.3330.5
      B. Stott 2B20000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
      J. Rojas CF20000002.000.000.000.0000.0
      J. Haley 1B11000010.000.500.000.5001.5
      V. Machin 3B20000001.200.200.200.4000.0
      C. De La Cruz LF20100010.500.500.5001.0000.5
      HITTERSAB
      T. Turner SS2
      K. Schwarber DH2
      J. Realmuto C2
      N. Castellanos RF1
      B. Stott 2B2
      J. Rojas CF2
      J. Haley 1B1
      V. Machin 3B2
      C. De La Cruz LF2
        BATTING
        • 2B - J. Miranda, B. Lee
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Celestino
        BATTING
        • RBI - T. Turner, J. Realmuto
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Realmuto 2 (2), J. Rojas
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - T. Turner
        FIELDING
        • E - E. Soto
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        J. Ryan1.12211206.752.250.0
        B. Headrick2.00000300.000.007.5
        PITCHERSIP
        J. Ryan1.1
        B. Headrick2.0
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        A. Bellatti1.00001200.001.003.0
        C. Brogdon1.00000100.000.003.5
        A. Vasquez1.00000200.000.004.0
        M. Moore1.01000100.001.002.5
        PITCHERSIP
        A. Bellatti1.0
        C. Brogdon1.0
        A. Vasquez1.0
        M. Moore1.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - J. Ryan 40-24, B. Headrick 24-17
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ryan 1-1, B. Headrick 1-1
        • Batters Faced - J. Ryan 8, B. Headrick 6
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - A. Bellatti 19-10, C. Brogdon 9-7, A. Vasquez 21-13, M. Moore 20-11
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Bellatti 1-0, C. Brogdon 0-2, A. Vasquez 0-1, M. Moore 1-0
        • Batters Faced - A. Bellatti 4, C. Brogdon 3, A. Vasquez 3, M. Moore 4
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        B. Buxton CF.000.000.000.000
        C. Correa SS.000.000.000.000
        K. Farmer SS1001000.000.000.000.000
        J. Gallo LF21200001.0001.0001.5002.500
        N. Gordon 2B2110000.500.5001.5002.000
        R. Jeffers C2010000.500.500.5001.000
        M. Kepler RF2000000.000.000.000.000
        A. Kirilloff LF.000.000.000.000
        T. Larnach LF2000012.000.333.000.333
        R. Lewis SS.000.000.000.000
        J. Polanco SS.000.000.000.000
        D. Solano 2B.000.000.000.000
        M. Taylor CF21200001.0001.0001.5002.500
        C. Vazquez C.000.000.000.000
        M. Wallner RF3000003.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        B. Buxton CF
        C. Correa SS
        K. Farmer SS1
        J. Gallo LF2
        N. Gordon 2B2
        R. Jeffers C2
        M. Kepler RF2
        A. Kirilloff LF
        T. Larnach LF2
        R. Lewis SS
        J. Polanco SS
        D. Solano 2B
        M. Taylor CF2
        C. Vazquez C
        M. Wallner RF3
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        A. Bohm 3B3010000.333.333.333.667
        J. Cave LF3220001.667.6671.0001.667
        K. Clemens 1B2010000.500.500.5001.000
        B. Harper RF.000.000.000.000
        J. Harrison 2B3010001.333.333.6671.000
        R. Hoskins 1B.000.000.000.000
        B. Marsh CF20200101.0001.0001.0002.000
        S. Muzziotti CF2000001.000.000.000.000
        E. Sosa SS2010001.500.667.5001.167
        G. Stubbs C3000001.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        A. Bohm 3B3
        J. Cave LF3
        K. Clemens 1B2
        B. Harper RF
        J. Harrison 2B3
        R. Hoskins 1B
        B. Marsh CF2
        S. Muzziotti CF2
        E. Sosa SS2
        G. Stubbs C3
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Alcala RP0-001.018.00220103.00
        J. Balazovic RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Canterino RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Duran RP1-001.00.00000010.00
        S. Gray SP-0.00.000.00
        R. Henriquez RP-0.00.000.00
        G. Jax RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Lopez RP-0.00.000.00
        P. Lopez SP-0.00.000.00
        K. Maeda SP0-001.00.00100011.00
        T. Mahle SP-0.00.000.00
        T. Megill RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Moran RP0-001.00.00000202.00
        B. Ober SP-0.00.000.00
        E. Pagan RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Sands RP0-001.018.00420014.00
        C. Thielbar RP-0.00.000.00
        L. Varland SP0-002.00.00100010.50
        J. Winder SP-0.00.000.00
        S. Woods Richardson SP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Alcala RP0-0
        J. Balazovic RP-
        M. Canterino RP-
        J. Duran RP1-0
        S. Gray SP-
        R. Henriquez RP-
        G. Jax RP-
        J. Lopez RP-
        P. Lopez SP-
        K. Maeda SP0-0
        T. Mahle SP-
        T. Megill RP-
        J. Moran RP0-0
        B. Ober SP-
        E. Pagan RP-
        C. Sands RP0-0
        C. Thielbar RP-
        L. Varland SP0-0
        J. Winder SP-
        S. Woods Richardson SP-
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Alvarado RP-0.00.000.00
        S. Dominguez RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Kimbrel RP-0.00.000.00
        Y. Marte RP0-001.09.00111011.00
        J. McArthur RP0-001.00.00000000.00
        N. Nelson RP0-001.00.00100112.00
        A. Nola SP-0.00.000.00
        L. Ortiz RP0-001.00.00000000.00
        G. Soto RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Strahm RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Suarez SP-0.00.000.00
        E. Uelmen RP0-001.09.00211002.00
        T. Walker SP-0.00.000.00
        Z. Wheeler SP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Alvarado RP-
        S. Dominguez RP-
        C. Kimbrel RP-
        Y. Marte RP0-0
        J. McArthur RP0-0
        N. Nelson RP0-0
        A. Nola SP-
        L. Ortiz RP0-0
        G. Soto RP-
        M. Strahm RP-
        R. Suarez SP-
        E. Uelmen RP0-0
        T. Walker SP-
        Z. Wheeler SP-
        123456789RHE
        MIN1-1
        		00000----021
        PHI1-1
        		11000----240
        • BayCare BallparkClearwater, FL
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        E. Julien 2B20000020.333.500.333.833-1.0
        T. Wolters C20000000.000.000.000.0000.0
        J. Miranda DH101001001.0001.0002.0003.0003.0
        W. Castro LF20000022.333.5001.0001.500-1.0
        G. Celestino CF20000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
        B. Lee SS21100000.500.5001.0001.5003.0
        A. Sabato 1B11000100.000.500.000.5002.0
        R. LaMarre RF11000110.000.500.000.5001.5
        E. Soto 3B21141000.500.5002.0002.5009.0
        Total154341363-----
        HITTERSAB
        E. Julien 2B2
        T. Wolters C2
        J. Miranda DH1
        W. Castro LF2
        G. Celestino CF2
        B. Lee SS2
        A. Sabato 1B1
        R. LaMarre RF1
        E. Soto 3B2
        Total15
          HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
          T. Turner SS212100001.0001.0001.0002.0006.0
          K. Schwarber DH20000023.000.000.000.000-1.0
          J. Realmuto C20110012.500.500.5001.0001.5
          N. Castellanos RF10000110.000.333.000.3330.5
          B. Stott 2B20000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
          J. Rojas CF20000002.000.000.000.0000.0
          J. Haley 1B11000010.000.500.000.5001.5
          V. Machin 3B20000001.200.200.200.4000.0
          C. De La Cruz LF20100010.500.500.5001.0000.5
          Total1624201710-----
          HITTERSAB
          T. Turner SS2
          K. Schwarber DH2
          J. Realmuto C2
          N. Castellanos RF1
          B. Stott 2B2
          J. Rojas CF2
          J. Haley 1B1
          V. Machin 3B2
          C. De La Cruz LF2
          Total16
            BATTING
            • 2B - J. Miranda, B. Lee
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Celestino
            BATTING
            • RBI - T. Turner, J. Realmuto
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Realmuto 2 (2), J. Rojas
            BASERUNNING
            • SB - T. Turner
            FIELDING
            • E - E. Soto
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            J. Ryan1.12211206.752.250.0
            B. Headrick2.00000300.000.007.5
            Total4.0421170---
            PITCHERSIP
            J. Ryan1.1
            B. Headrick2.0
            Total4.0
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            A. Bellatti1.00001200.001.003.0
            C. Brogdon1.00000100.000.003.5
            A. Vasquez1.00000200.000.004.0
            M. Moore1.01000100.001.002.5
            Total4.0344361---
            PITCHERSIP
            A. Bellatti1.0
            C. Brogdon1.0
            A. Vasquez1.0
            M. Moore1.0
            Total4.0
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - J. Ryan 40-24, B. Headrick 24-17
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ryan 1-1, B. Headrick 1-1
            • Batters Faced - J. Ryan 8, B. Headrick 6
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - A. Bellatti 19-10, C. Brogdon 9-7, A. Vasquez 21-13, M. Moore 20-11
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Bellatti 1-0, C. Brogdon 0-2, A. Vasquez 0-1, M. Moore 1-0
            • Batters Faced - A. Bellatti 4, C. Brogdon 3, A. Vasquez 3, M. Moore 4
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            B. Buxton CF.000.000.000.000
            C. Correa SS.000.000.000.000
            K. Farmer SS1001000.000.000.000.000
            J. Gallo LF21200001.0001.0001.5002.500
            N. Gordon 2B2110000.500.5001.5002.000
            R. Jeffers C2010000.500.500.5001.000
            M. Kepler RF2000000.000.000.000.000
            A. Kirilloff LF.000.000.000.000
            T. Larnach LF2000012.000.333.000.333
            R. Lewis SS.000.000.000.000
            J. Polanco SS.000.000.000.000
            D. Solano 2B.000.000.000.000
            M. Taylor CF21200001.0001.0001.5002.500
            C. Vazquez C.000.000.000.000
            M. Wallner RF3000003.000.000.000.000
            BENCHAB
            B. Buxton CF
            C. Correa SS
            K. Farmer SS1
            J. Gallo LF2
            N. Gordon 2B2
            R. Jeffers C2
            M. Kepler RF2
            A. Kirilloff LF
            T. Larnach LF2
            R. Lewis SS
            J. Polanco SS
            D. Solano 2B
            M. Taylor CF2
            C. Vazquez C
            M. Wallner RF3
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            A. Bohm 3B3010000.333.333.333.667
            J. Cave LF3220001.667.6671.0001.667
            K. Clemens 1B2010000.500.500.5001.000
            B. Harper RF.000.000.000.000
            J. Harrison 2B3010001.333.333.6671.000
            R. Hoskins 1B.000.000.000.000
            B. Marsh CF20200101.0001.0001.0002.000
            S. Muzziotti CF2000001.000.000.000.000
            E. Sosa SS2010001.500.667.5001.167
            G. Stubbs C3000001.000.000.000.000
            BENCHAB
            A. Bohm 3B3
            J. Cave LF3
            K. Clemens 1B2
            B. Harper RF
            J. Harrison 2B3
            R. Hoskins 1B
            B. Marsh CF2
            S. Muzziotti CF2
            E. Sosa SS2
            G. Stubbs C3
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            J. Alcala RP0-001.018.00220103.00
            J. Balazovic RP-0.00.000.00
            M. Canterino RP-0.00.000.00
            J. Duran RP1-001.00.00000010.00
            S. Gray SP-0.00.000.00
            R. Henriquez RP-0.00.000.00
            G. Jax RP-0.00.000.00
            J. Lopez RP-0.00.000.00
            P. Lopez SP-0.00.000.00
            K. Maeda SP0-001.00.00100011.00
            T. Mahle SP-0.00.000.00
            T. Megill RP-0.00.000.00
            J. Moran RP0-001.00.00000202.00
            B. Ober SP-0.00.000.00
            E. Pagan RP-0.00.000.00
            C. Sands RP0-001.018.00420014.00
            C. Thielbar RP-0.00.000.00
            L. Varland SP0-002.00.00100010.50
            J. Winder SP-0.00.000.00
            S. Woods Richardson SP-0.00.000.00
            BULLPENW-L
            J. Alcala RP0-0
            J. Balazovic RP-
            M. Canterino RP-
            J. Duran RP1-0
            S. Gray SP-
            R. Henriquez RP-
            G. Jax RP-
            J. Lopez RP-
            P. Lopez SP-
            K. Maeda SP0-0
            T. Mahle SP-
            T. Megill RP-
            J. Moran RP0-0
            B. Ober SP-
            E. Pagan RP-
            C. Sands RP0-0
            C. Thielbar RP-
            L. Varland SP0-0
            J. Winder SP-
            S. Woods Richardson SP-
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            J. Alvarado RP-0.00.000.00
            S. Dominguez RP-0.00.000.00
            C. Kimbrel RP-0.00.000.00
            Y. Marte RP0-001.09.00111011.00
            J. McArthur RP0-001.00.00000000.00
            N. Nelson RP0-001.00.00100112.00
            A. Nola SP-0.00.000.00
            L. Ortiz RP0-001.00.00000000.00
            G. Soto RP-0.00.000.00
            M. Strahm RP-0.00.000.00
            R. Suarez SP-0.00.000.00
            E. Uelmen RP0-001.09.00211002.00
            T. Walker SP-0.00.000.00
            Z. Wheeler SP-0.00.000.00
            BULLPENW-L
            J. Alvarado RP-
            S. Dominguez RP-
            C. Kimbrel RP-
            Y. Marte RP0-0
            J. McArthur RP0-0
            N. Nelson RP0-0
            A. Nola SP-
            L. Ortiz RP0-0
            G. Soto RP-
            M. Strahm RP-
            R. Suarez SP-
            E. Uelmen RP0-0
            T. Walker SP-
            Z. Wheeler SP-
            • 1ST INNING
              		Realmuto singled to left, Turner scored01
            • 2ND INNING
              		Turner singled to left, Haley scored, De La Cruz to second02
            • 5TH INNING
              		Soto homered to left center, LaMarre, Sabato and Lee scored42
            • 1ST INNING
              • A. Bellatti Pitching:
              • E. Julien: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Julien struck out looking
              • T. Wolters: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Wolters grounded out to pitcher
              • J. Miranda: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Miranda walked
              • W. Castro: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • J. Ryan Pitching:
              • T. Turner: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Turner singled to center
              • K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Schwarber struck out swinging, Turner stole second
              • J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Foul, Realmuto singled to left, Turner scored
              • N. Castellanos: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Castellanos walked, Realmuto to second
              • B. Stott: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Stott struck out swinging
              • J. Rojas: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Rojas flied out to center
              • End of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • Connor Brogdon relieved Andrew Bellatti
              • G. Celestino: Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Celestino struck out swinging
              • B. Lee: Strike looking, Lee flied out to shallow left
              • A. Sabato: Foul, Ball, Sabato flied out to deep right
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
              • J. Ryan Pitching:
              • J. Haley: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Haley hit by pitch
              • V. Machin: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Machin popped out to third
              • relieved Joe Ryan
              • C. De La Cruz: Strike looking, Strike looking, De La Cruz reached on an infield single to shortstop, Haley to third on 3rd baseman Soto throwing error
              • T. Turner: Foul, Ball, Foul, Turner singled to left, Haley scored, De La Cruz to second
              • K. Schwarber: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Schwarber struck out swinging
              • J. Realmuto: Foul, Foul, De La Cruz to third, Turner to second on balk, Strike swinging, Realmuto struck out swinging
              • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • Andrew Vasquez relieved Connor Brogdon
              • R. LaMarre: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, LaMarre struck out looking
              • E. Soto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Soto flied out to left
              • E. Julien: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Julien struck out looking
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Brent Headrick relieved Joe Ryan
              • N. Castellanos: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
              • B. Stott: Strike swinging, Stott lined out to right
              • J. Rojas: Ball, Rojas flied out to shallow left
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • McKinley Moore relieved Andrew Vasquez
              • T. Wolters: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Wolters fouled out to third
              • J. Miranda: Strike swinging, Ball, Miranda doubled to left center
              • W. Castro: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
              • G. Celestino: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Celestino grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • B. Headrick Pitching:
              • J. Haley: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Haley struck out looking
              • V. Machin: Foul, Strike looking, Machin grounded out to second
              • C. De La Cruz: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, De La Cruz struck out swinging
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • relieved McKinley Moore
              • B. Lee: Strike looking, Foul, Lee doubled to shallow left
              • A. Sabato: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sabato walked
              • R. LaMarre: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, LaMarre walked, Lee to third, Sabato to second
              • E. Soto: Ball, Ball, Soto homered to left center, LaMarre, Sabato and Lee scored

            MINTwins
            PHIPhillies
            • BayCare BallparkClearwater, FL
            TEAM STATS
            1-1
            .254
            AVG
            3
            HR
            13
            R
            7.41
            ERA
            1-1
            .266
            AVG
            2
            HR
            9
            R
            3.71
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            J. RyanR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            A. BellattiR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .J. Ryan
            R
            0-0
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .A. Bellatti
            R
            0-0
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 E. Julien 2B11001.000
            2 T. Wolters C-----
            3 J. Miranda DH-----
            4 W. Castro LF11201.000
            5 G. Celestino CF-----
            6 B. Lee SS-----
            7 A. Sabato 1B-----
            8 R. LaMarre RF-----
            9 E. Soto 3B-----
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 T. Turner SS-----
            2 K. Schwarber DH-----
            3 J. Realmuto C-----
            4 N. Castellanos RF3000.000
            5 B. Stott 2B-----
            6 J. Rojas CF-----
            7 J. Haley 1B-----
            8 V. Machin 3B3100.333
            9 C. De La Cruz LF-----
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Christian VazquezIllness02-26-2023Probable for start of season
            Chris PaddackElbow08-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
            Alex KirilloffWrist03-09-2023Probable for start of season
            Royce LewisKnee06-30-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
            Josh WinderShoulder03-26-2023Questionable for start of season
            Jordan BalazovicJaw03-09-2023Probable for start of season
            Matt CanterinoElbow01-31-2024Out for the season
            Ronny HenriquezElbow03-15-2023Probable for start of season
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Bryce HarperElbow06-30-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
            Luis OrtizUndisclosed02-25-2023Probable for start of season
            Simon MuzziottiKneecap02-28-2023Probable for start of season
            James McArthurElbow02-25-2023Probable for start of season
            Noah SongPersonal03-29-2023Questionable for start of season
            Around the Web Promoted by Taboola