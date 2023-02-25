Live
Box Score
Plays
Live
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
5th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
LAST OUT
- E. Soto 3BSoto homered to left center, LaMarre, Sabato and Lee scored
DUE UP 5TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|E. Julien 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|.500
|.333
|.833
|-1.0
|T. Wolters C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Miranda DH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.000
|3.0
|W. Castro LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.333
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|-1.0
|G. Celestino CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|B. Lee SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|3.0
|A. Sabato 1B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|2.0
|R. LaMarre RF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|1.5
|E. Soto 3B
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|9.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|E. Julien 2B
|2
|T. Wolters C
|2
|J. Miranda DH
|1
|W. Castro LF
|2
|G. Celestino CF
|2
|B. Lee SS
|2
|A. Sabato 1B
|1
|R. LaMarre RF
|1
|E. Soto 3B
|2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Turner SS
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|6.0
|K. Schwarber DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.0
|J. Realmuto C
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.5
|N. Castellanos RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|0.5
|B. Stott 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|J. Rojas CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Haley 1B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|1.5
|V. Machin 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|0.0
|C. De La Cruz LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|T. Turner SS
|2
|K. Schwarber DH
|2
|J. Realmuto C
|2
|N. Castellanos RF
|1
|B. Stott 2B
|2
|J. Rojas CF
|2
|J. Haley 1B
|1
|V. Machin 3B
|2
|C. De La Cruz LF
|2
- 2B - J. Miranda, B. Lee
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Celestino
- RBI - T. Turner, J. Realmuto
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Realmuto 2 (2), J. Rojas
- SB - T. Turner
- E - E. Soto
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Ryan
|1.1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6.75
|2.25
|0.0
|B. Headrick
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|7.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Ryan
|1.1
|B. Headrick
|2.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Bellatti
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.0
|C. Brogdon
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|A. Vasquez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|M. Moore
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Bellatti
|1.0
|C. Brogdon
|1.0
|A. Vasquez
|1.0
|M. Moore
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Ryan 40-24, B. Headrick 24-17
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ryan 1-1, B. Headrick 1-1
- Batters Faced - J. Ryan 8, B. Headrick 6
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Bellatti 19-10, C. Brogdon 9-7, A. Vasquez 21-13, M. Moore 20-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Bellatti 1-0, C. Brogdon 0-2, A. Vasquez 0-1, M. Moore 1-0
- Batters Faced - A. Bellatti 4, C. Brogdon 3, A. Vasquez 3, M. Moore 4
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|B. Buxton CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Correa SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|K. Farmer SS
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Gallo LF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.500
|2.500
|N. Gordon 2B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|1.500
|2.000
|R. Jeffers C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|M. Kepler RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Kirilloff LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Larnach LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|R. Lewis SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Polanco SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Solano 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Taylor CF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.500
|2.500
|C. Vazquez C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Wallner RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|B. Buxton CF
|C. Correa SS
|K. Farmer SS
|1
|J. Gallo LF
|2
|N. Gordon 2B
|2
|R. Jeffers C
|2
|M. Kepler RF
|2
|A. Kirilloff LF
|T. Larnach LF
|2
|R. Lewis SS
|J. Polanco SS
|D. Solano 2B
|M. Taylor CF
|2
|C. Vazquez C
|M. Wallner RF
|3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Bohm 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|J. Cave LF
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|K. Clemens 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|B. Harper RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Harrison 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|R. Hoskins 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Marsh CF
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|S. Muzziotti CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Sosa SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.667
|.500
|1.167
|G. Stubbs C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|A. Bohm 3B
|3
|J. Cave LF
|3
|K. Clemens 1B
|2
|B. Harper RF
|J. Harrison 2B
|3
|R. Hoskins 1B
|B. Marsh CF
|2
|S. Muzziotti CF
|2
|E. Sosa SS
|2
|G. Stubbs C
|3
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Alcala RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|18.00
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|J. Balazovic RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Canterino RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Duran RP
|1-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|S. Gray SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Henriquez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|G. Jax RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Lopez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Lopez SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Maeda SP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.00
|T. Mahle SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Megill RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Moran RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|B. Ober SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Pagan RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Sands RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|18.00
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
|C. Thielbar RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. Varland SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.50
|J. Winder SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Woods Richardson SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|J. Alcala RP
|0-0
|J. Balazovic RP
|-
|M. Canterino RP
|-
|J. Duran RP
|1-0
|S. Gray SP
|-
|R. Henriquez RP
|-
|G. Jax RP
|-
|J. Lopez RP
|-
|P. Lopez SP
|-
|K. Maeda SP
|0-0
|T. Mahle SP
|-
|T. Megill RP
|-
|J. Moran RP
|0-0
|B. Ober SP
|-
|E. Pagan RP
|-
|C. Sands RP
|0-0
|C. Thielbar RP
|-
|L. Varland SP
|0-0
|J. Winder SP
|-
|S. Woods Richardson SP
|-
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Alvarado RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Dominguez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Kimbrel RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Y. Marte RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1.00
|J. McArthur RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|N. Nelson RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2.00
|A. Nola SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. Ortiz RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|G. Soto RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Strahm RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Suarez SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Uelmen RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|T. Walker SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Z. Wheeler SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|J. Alvarado RP
|-
|S. Dominguez RP
|-
|C. Kimbrel RP
|-
|Y. Marte RP
|0-0
|J. McArthur RP
|0-0
|N. Nelson RP
|0-0
|A. Nola SP
|-
|L. Ortiz RP
|0-0
|G. Soto RP
|-
|M. Strahm RP
|-
|R. Suarez SP
|-
|E. Uelmen RP
|0-0
|T. Walker SP
|-
|Z. Wheeler SP
|-
- NOW PITCHING-
- NOW BATTING1-2, R, 4 RBI, HR
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|E. Julien 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|.500
|.333
|.833
|-1.0
|T. Wolters C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Miranda DH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.000
|3.0
|W. Castro LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.333
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|-1.0
|G. Celestino CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|B. Lee SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|3.0
|A. Sabato 1B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|2.0
|R. LaMarre RF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|1.5
|E. Soto 3B
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|9.0
|Total
|15
|4
|3
|4
|1
|3
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|E. Julien 2B
|2
|T. Wolters C
|2
|J. Miranda DH
|1
|W. Castro LF
|2
|G. Celestino CF
|2
|B. Lee SS
|2
|A. Sabato 1B
|1
|R. LaMarre RF
|1
|E. Soto 3B
|2
|Total
|15
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Turner SS
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|6.0
|K. Schwarber DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.0
|J. Realmuto C
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.5
|N. Castellanos RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|0.5
|B. Stott 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|J. Rojas CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Haley 1B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|1.5
|V. Machin 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|0.0
|C. De La Cruz LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|0.5
|Total
|16
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|7
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|T. Turner SS
|2
|K. Schwarber DH
|2
|J. Realmuto C
|2
|N. Castellanos RF
|1
|B. Stott 2B
|2
|J. Rojas CF
|2
|J. Haley 1B
|1
|V. Machin 3B
|2
|C. De La Cruz LF
|2
|Total
|16
- 2B - J. Miranda, B. Lee
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Celestino
- RBI - T. Turner, J. Realmuto
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Realmuto 2 (2), J. Rojas
- SB - T. Turner
- E - E. Soto
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Ryan
|1.1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6.75
|2.25
|0.0
|B. Headrick
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|7.5
|Total
|4.0
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Ryan
|1.1
|B. Headrick
|2.0
|Total
|4.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Bellatti
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.0
|C. Brogdon
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|A. Vasquez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|M. Moore
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
|Total
|4.0
|3
|4
|4
|3
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Bellatti
|1.0
|C. Brogdon
|1.0
|A. Vasquez
|1.0
|M. Moore
|1.0
|Total
|4.0
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Ryan 40-24, B. Headrick 24-17
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ryan 1-1, B. Headrick 1-1
- Batters Faced - J. Ryan 8, B. Headrick 6
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Bellatti 19-10, C. Brogdon 9-7, A. Vasquez 21-13, M. Moore 20-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Bellatti 1-0, C. Brogdon 0-2, A. Vasquez 0-1, M. Moore 1-0
- Batters Faced - A. Bellatti 4, C. Brogdon 3, A. Vasquez 3, M. Moore 4
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|B. Buxton CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Correa SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|K. Farmer SS
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Gallo LF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.500
|2.500
|N. Gordon 2B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|1.500
|2.000
|R. Jeffers C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|M. Kepler RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Kirilloff LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Larnach LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|R. Lewis SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Polanco SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Solano 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Taylor CF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.500
|2.500
|C. Vazquez C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Wallner RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|B. Buxton CF
|C. Correa SS
|K. Farmer SS
|1
|J. Gallo LF
|2
|N. Gordon 2B
|2
|R. Jeffers C
|2
|M. Kepler RF
|2
|A. Kirilloff LF
|T. Larnach LF
|2
|R. Lewis SS
|J. Polanco SS
|D. Solano 2B
|M. Taylor CF
|2
|C. Vazquez C
|M. Wallner RF
|3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Bohm 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|J. Cave LF
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|K. Clemens 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|B. Harper RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Harrison 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|R. Hoskins 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Marsh CF
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|S. Muzziotti CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Sosa SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.667
|.500
|1.167
|G. Stubbs C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|A. Bohm 3B
|3
|J. Cave LF
|3
|K. Clemens 1B
|2
|B. Harper RF
|J. Harrison 2B
|3
|R. Hoskins 1B
|B. Marsh CF
|2
|S. Muzziotti CF
|2
|E. Sosa SS
|2
|G. Stubbs C
|3
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Alcala RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|18.00
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|J. Balazovic RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Canterino RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Duran RP
|1-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|S. Gray SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Henriquez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|G. Jax RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Lopez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Lopez SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Maeda SP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.00
|T. Mahle SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Megill RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Moran RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|B. Ober SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Pagan RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Sands RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|18.00
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
|C. Thielbar RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. Varland SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.50
|J. Winder SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Woods Richardson SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|J. Alcala RP
|0-0
|J. Balazovic RP
|-
|M. Canterino RP
|-
|J. Duran RP
|1-0
|S. Gray SP
|-
|R. Henriquez RP
|-
|G. Jax RP
|-
|J. Lopez RP
|-
|P. Lopez SP
|-
|K. Maeda SP
|0-0
|T. Mahle SP
|-
|T. Megill RP
|-
|J. Moran RP
|0-0
|B. Ober SP
|-
|E. Pagan RP
|-
|C. Sands RP
|0-0
|C. Thielbar RP
|-
|L. Varland SP
|0-0
|J. Winder SP
|-
|S. Woods Richardson SP
|-
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Alvarado RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Dominguez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Kimbrel RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Y. Marte RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1.00
|J. McArthur RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|N. Nelson RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2.00
|A. Nola SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. Ortiz RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|G. Soto RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Strahm RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Suarez SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Uelmen RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|T. Walker SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Z. Wheeler SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|J. Alvarado RP
|-
|S. Dominguez RP
|-
|C. Kimbrel RP
|-
|Y. Marte RP
|0-0
|J. McArthur RP
|0-0
|N. Nelson RP
|0-0
|A. Nola SP
|-
|L. Ortiz RP
|0-0
|G. Soto RP
|-
|M. Strahm RP
|-
|R. Suarez SP
|-
|E. Uelmen RP
|0-0
|T. Walker SP
|-
|Z. Wheeler SP
|-
1ST INNING Realmuto singled to left, Turner scored 0 1 2ND INNING Turner singled to left, Haley scored, De La Cruz to second 0 2 5TH INNING Soto homered to left center, LaMarre, Sabato and Lee scored 4 2
- A. Bellatti Pitching:
- E. Julien: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Julien struck out looking
- T. Wolters: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Wolters grounded out to pitcher
- J. Miranda: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Miranda walked
- W. Castro: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Ryan Pitching:
- T. Turner: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Turner singled to center
- K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Schwarber struck out swinging, Turner stole second
- J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Foul, Realmuto singled to left, Turner scored
- N. Castellanos: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Castellanos walked, Realmuto to second
- B. Stott: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Stott struck out swinging
- J. Rojas: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Rojas flied out to center
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Ryan Pitching:
- J. Haley: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Haley hit by pitch
- V. Machin: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Machin popped out to third
- relieved Joe Ryan
- C. De La Cruz: Strike looking, Strike looking, De La Cruz reached on an infield single to shortstop, Haley to third on 3rd baseman Soto throwing error
- T. Turner: Foul, Ball, Foul, Turner singled to left, Haley scored, De La Cruz to second
- K. Schwarber: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Schwarber struck out swinging
- J. Realmuto: Foul, Foul, De La Cruz to third, Turner to second on balk, Strike swinging, Realmuto struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Andrew Vasquez relieved Connor Brogdon
- R. LaMarre: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, LaMarre struck out looking
- E. Soto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Soto flied out to left
- E. Julien: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Julien struck out looking
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- McKinley Moore relieved Andrew Vasquez
- T. Wolters: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Wolters fouled out to third
- J. Miranda: Strike swinging, Ball, Miranda doubled to left center
- W. Castro: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- G. Celestino: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Celestino grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Headrick Pitching:
- J. Haley: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Haley struck out looking
- V. Machin: Foul, Strike looking, Machin grounded out to second
- C. De La Cruz: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, De La Cruz struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- relieved McKinley Moore
- B. Lee: Strike looking, Foul, Lee doubled to shallow left
- A. Sabato: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sabato walked
- R. LaMarre: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, LaMarre walked, Lee to third, Sabato to second
- E. Soto: Ball, Ball, Soto homered to left center, LaMarre, Sabato and Lee scored
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 E. Julien 2B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|2 T. Wolters C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 J. Miranda DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 W. Castro LF
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1.000
|5 G. Celestino CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 B. Lee SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 A. Sabato 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 R. LaMarre RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 E. Soto 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 T. Turner SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 K. Schwarber DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 J. Realmuto C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 N. Castellanos RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|5 B. Stott 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 J. Rojas CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 J. Haley 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 V. Machin 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|9 C. De La Cruz LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Christian Vazquez
|Illness
|02-26-2023Probable for start of season
|Chris Paddack
|Elbow
|08-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Alex Kirilloff
|Wrist
|03-09-2023Probable for start of season
|Royce Lewis
|Knee
|06-30-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
|Josh Winder
|Shoulder
|03-26-2023Questionable for start of season
|Jordan Balazovic
|Jaw
|03-09-2023Probable for start of season
|Matt Canterino
|Elbow
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Ronny Henriquez
|Elbow
|03-15-2023Probable for start of season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Bryce Harper
|Elbow
|06-30-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
|Luis Ortiz
|Undisclosed
|02-25-2023Probable for start of season
|Simon Muzziotti
|Kneecap
|02-28-2023Probable for start of season
|James McArthur
|Elbow
|02-25-2023Probable for start of season
|Noah Song
|Personal
|03-29-2023Questionable for start of season