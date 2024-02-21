StatsStubHub
Matchup
Stats
TweetsStubHub
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Clayton Kershaw
|Shoulder
|07-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Blake Treinen
|Shoulder
|03-19-2024Questionable for start of season
|Walker Buehler
|Elbow
|04-30-2024Expected to be out until at least May 1
|Dustin May
|Elbow
|07-17-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
|Shohei Ohtani
|Elbow
|02-21-2024Probable for start of season
|Tony Gonsolin
|Elbow
|01-31-2025Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2025
|Nick Frasso
|Shoulder
|08-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Manny Machado
|Elbow
|02-27-2024Probable for start of season
|Wandy Peralta
|Personal
|02-22-2024Probable for start of season
|Jake Cronenworth
|Wrist
|02-21-2024Probable for start of season
|Tucupita Marcano
|Knee
|03-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 1
|Luis Patino
|Personal
|02-22-2024Probable for start of season
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team