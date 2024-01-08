The New York Mets will look to build off the dramatic finish to their first win of 2024 when they visit the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a three-game series Friday night.

Pete Alonso delivered a much-needed boost Thursday when he led off the ninth inning of Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers with a game-tying solo homer off former University of Florida teammate Alex Faedo. The home run gave Alonso 500 RBIs in 690th career games, the fastest to that milestone in Mets history.

After a walk and a sacrifice bunt, Tyrone Taylor singled home Brett Baty with the game-winning run to give New York a 2-1 victory -- the first win in the triumph of Carlos Mendoza's managerial career.

The come-from-behind win snapped New York's five-game skid to open the season.

"Every at-bat, I have every intention of contributing," Alonso said. "I'm just really happy I could come through in that moment. I'm so happy for (Mendoza). We're all so happy for Mendy to get that first one out of the way."

Mendoza added, "Obviously, it's nice we get that first one finally. Wish I had it earlier, but that's baseball.

"We're about to get swept in a doubleheader. Seemed like not much going offensively and then Alonso comes up big with that homer and then a walk and Taylor (comes through). Obviously, it feels good to get that first one out of the way."

The Mets went without a hit in their final six innings of their 6-3 Game 1 loss on Thursday and the first seven innings of Game 2. Harrison Bader singled softly to left field to open the eighth inning of the nightcap, ending the longest hitless longest drought in franchise history.

The Mets will send left-hander Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.86 ERA) to the mound in the series opener at Cincinnati. Quintana allowed six hits and two runs over 4 2/3 innings and took a 3-1 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29 in the season opener.

The Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (0-0, 3.86), also making his second start of the season. The right-hander was the victim of some shoddy fielding behind him in the Washington Nationals' 7-6 comeback win on Saturday. Greene allowed five hits and just two runs over 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking four in a no-decision.

After already losing Matt McLain (left shoulder surgery) and TJ Friedl (broken wrist) to injuries during spring training, the Reds hope they avoided a similar scenario with new third baseman Jeimer Candelario.

In the eighth inning of Cincinnati's 4-1 wind-blown, frigid win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Candelario appeared to be in discomfort after a swing just prior to hitting a two-out double.

Candelario, who was diagnosed with a mildly hyperextended right elbow, exited the game in the bottom of the eighth as Santiago Espinal replaced him at third base.

"I should be good. It's already better," Candelario said postgame.

"Hopefully, it's nothing serious. We don't think it is," Reds manager David Bell said. "Not a lot of concern from our trainers. Hopefully, we won't even talk any more about it. But we'll obviously check it out on Friday."

The Wednesday game was initially scheduled for 1 p.m. ET but a decision was made Tuesday night to move it back three hours. Rain and cold kept the game from starting until 8 p.m. as the Reds (and Phillies) waited it out. Temperatures are again expected in the 40s for the Friday series opener in Cincinnati.

