Jeffrey Springs Elbow 07-29-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 30

Drew Rasmussen Elbow 08-05-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 6

Richard Lovelady Forearm 07-23-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 24

Shane McClanahan Elbow 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Wander Franco Personal 05-31-2025 Out for the season