After splitting the first two games of the series, the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins will look to move one step closer to clinching this 2023 ALDS matchup when they meet Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Astros (90-72), who won the AL West, are looking to reach their seventh consecutive ALCS and fifth World Series in the past seven years. The Twins (87-75), who won the AL Central, are looking to reach the ALCS for the first time since 2002. Minnesota has not reached the World Series since winning it all in 1991. The Astros lead the all-time series 47-40, including a 3-1 edge in postseason play.

First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET from Target Field. Minnesota is a -134 favorite (risk $134 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Astros vs. Twins odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Now, the model has set its sights on Astros vs. Twins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Astros vs. Twins:

Astros vs. Twins money line: Houston +114, Minnesota -134

Astros vs. Twins over/under: 8 runs

Astros vs. Twins run line: Minnesota -1.5 (+156)

HOU: The Astros have hit the moneyline in 51 of their last 79 road games

MIN: The Twins have hit the team total over in 48 of their last 75 games

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota is expected to send right-hander Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) to the mound. He was brilliant in Wednesday's Game 2 close-out victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series. He pitched five innings, scattering five hits and two walks, while striking out six. During the regular season, he logged 184 innings with 55 walks and 183 strikeouts. He faced the Astros twice during the regular season, picking up two no-decisions, both Minnesota victories.

Offensively, right fielder Max Kepler is batting .267 in the 2023 MLB playoffs with a hit in all four games. Including the regular season, Kepler is on an eight-game hitting streak, including a 4-for-4 effort in a 6-4 win over Oakland on Sept. 27. He hit .260 during the regular season with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 homers, 66 RBI and 72 runs scored. In 34 career games against Houston, Kepler has six doubles, two homers and 13 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Astros

Right-hander Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) is expected to get the start for Houston. In 31 games, all starts, he pitched 162 innings with 62 walks and 159 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.27. He earned the win in his last start, an 8-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Oct. 1. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, while striking out four. He has faced the Twins once in his career, allowing one earned run in two innings.

Although he is just 1-for-7 in the series with a double, right fielder Kyle Tucker has been a key ingredient to the Houston offense. In 157 games this season, the former first-round pick of the 2015 draft hit .284 with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 homers, 112 RBI and 97 runs scored. He has two doubles and two walks in six career games against Minnesota. He entered the postseason on a six-game hitting streak, and has hits in 12 of his last 15 games, including a 2-for-4 performance with a double, triple and one RBI in the Oct. 1 win over Arizona. See which team to pick here.

