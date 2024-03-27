lindor-mets-getty.png
Baseball season has returned, and the New York Mets are trying to get back to the postseason in 2024 after missing the playoffs in 2023. The Mets revamped their roster at the 2023 trade deadline and added to their rotation this winter, acquiring Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and Adrian Houser. Francisco Lindor anchors New York's lineup, and he'll hit ahead of slugging first baseman Pete Alonso, who's in the final year of his contract with the Mets.

The Mets get their 2024 season started on March 28, hosting the Brewers at Citi Field.

Fans can watch and stream Mets games all season long on Fubo (try for free). SNY, which carries most regular-season Mets games, is available through Fubo.

2024 Mets streaming info

TV channel: SNY
Live streamFubo (for regional viewers)
Mets games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Mets March/April schedule

DATEOPPTIMEVENUE
Mar 28, 2024vsMilwaukee1:10 pmCiti Field
Mar 30, 2024vsMilwaukee1:40 pmCiti Field
Mar 31, 2024vsMilwaukee1:40 pmCiti Field
Apr 1, 2024vsDetroit7:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 2, 2024vsDetroit7:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 3, 2024vsDetroit7:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 5, 2024@Cincinnati6:40 pmGreat American Ball Park
Apr 6, 2024@Cincinnati4:10 pmGreat American Ball Park
Apr 7, 2024@Cincinnati1:40 pmGreat American Ball Park
Apr 8, 2024@Atlanta7:20 pmTruist Park
Apr 9, 2024@Atlanta7:20 pmTruist Park
Apr 10, 2024@Atlanta7:20 pmTruist Park
Apr 11, 2024@Atlanta12:20 pmTruist Park
Apr 12, 2024vsKansas City7:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 13, 2024vsKansas City1:40 pmCiti Field
Apr 14, 2024vsKansas City1:40 pmCiti Field
Apr 15, 2024vsPittsburgh7:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 16, 2024vsPittsburgh7:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 17, 2024vsPittsburgh1:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 19, 2024@L.A. Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Apr 20, 2024@L.A. Dodgers4:05 pmDodger Stadium
Apr 21, 2024@L.A. Dodgers4:10 pmDodger Stadium
Apr 22, 2024@San Francisco9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 23, 2024@San Francisco9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 24, 2024@San Francisco3:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 26, 2024vsSt. Louis7:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 27, 2024vsSt. Louis4:05 pmCiti Field
Apr 28, 2024vsSt. Louis1:40 pmCiti Field
Apr 29, 2024vsChi. Cubs7:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 30, 2024vsChi. Cubs7:10 pmCiti Field