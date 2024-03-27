Baseball season has returned, and the New York Mets are trying to get back to the postseason in 2024 after missing the playoffs in 2023. The Mets revamped their roster at the 2023 trade deadline and added to their rotation this winter, acquiring Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and Adrian Houser. Francisco Lindor anchors New York's lineup, and he'll hit ahead of slugging first baseman Pete Alonso, who's in the final year of his contract with the Mets.
The Mets get their 2024 season started on March 28, hosting the Brewers at Citi Field.
Fans can watch and stream Mets games all season long on Fubo (try for free). SNY, which carries most regular-season Mets games, is available through Fubo.
2024 Mets streaming info
TV channel: SNY
Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)
Mets games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo
2024 Mets March/April schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME
|VENUE
|Mar 28, 2024
|vsMilwaukee
|1:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Mar 30, 2024
|vsMilwaukee
|1:40 pm
|Citi Field
|Mar 31, 2024
|vsMilwaukee
|1:40 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 1, 2024
|vsDetroit
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 2, 2024
|vsDetroit
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 3, 2024
|vsDetroit
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 5, 2024
|@Cincinnati
|6:40 pm
|Great American Ball Park
|Apr 6, 2024
|@Cincinnati
|4:10 pm
|Great American Ball Park
|Apr 7, 2024
|@Cincinnati
|1:40 pm
|Great American Ball Park
|Apr 8, 2024
|@Atlanta
|7:20 pm
|Truist Park
|Apr 9, 2024
|@Atlanta
|7:20 pm
|Truist Park
|Apr 10, 2024
|@Atlanta
|7:20 pm
|Truist Park
|Apr 11, 2024
|@Atlanta
|12:20 pm
|Truist Park
|Apr 12, 2024
|vsKansas City
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 13, 2024
|vsKansas City
|1:40 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 14, 2024
|vsKansas City
|1:40 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 15, 2024
|vsPittsburgh
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 16, 2024
|vsPittsburgh
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 17, 2024
|vsPittsburgh
|1:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 19, 2024
|@L.A. Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Apr 20, 2024
|@L.A. Dodgers
|4:05 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Apr 21, 2024
|@L.A. Dodgers
|4:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Apr 22, 2024
|@San Francisco
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 23, 2024
|@San Francisco
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 24, 2024
|@San Francisco
|3:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 26, 2024
|vsSt. Louis
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 27, 2024
|vsSt. Louis
|4:05 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 28, 2024
|vsSt. Louis
|1:40 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 29, 2024
|vsChi. Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 30, 2024
|vsChi. Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field