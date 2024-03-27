Baseball season has returned, and the New York Mets are trying to get back to the postseason in 2024 after missing the playoffs in 2023. The Mets revamped their roster at the 2023 trade deadline and added to their rotation this winter, acquiring Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and Adrian Houser. Francisco Lindor anchors New York's lineup, and he'll hit ahead of slugging first baseman Pete Alonso, who's in the final year of his contract with the Mets.

The Mets get their 2024 season started on March 28, hosting the Brewers at Citi Field.

Fans can watch and stream Mets games all season long on Fubo (try for free). SNY, which carries most regular-season Mets games, is available through Fubo.

2024 Mets streaming info

TV channel: SNY

Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)

Mets games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Mets March/April schedule