Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías will not make his scheduled start on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies after feeling discomfort in his hamstring, manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Friday. The Dodgers will instead turn to a bullpen game situation, likely with a fresh arm in tow.

Right-hander Gavin Stone, who made his big-league debut in early May and started three times for the Dodgers, is not an option this time through the rotation, per Roberts. Stone is slated to start for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate on Friday night.

Urías, an impending free agent, has been sidelined since mid-May with his hamstring issue. He'll now resume throwing from flat ground before necessitating a rehab stint in the minors. In other words, this setback figures to push back his availability by more than a time or two through the rotation.

Urías, 26, had started 10 times prior to being placed on the injured list, compiling a 4.39 ERA (101 ERA+) and a 4.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 55 innings. The first mark there is beneath the standard of a pitcher who finished third in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2022.

The Dodgers, who entered Friday in second place in the NL West with a 36-27 record on the year, are down what amounts to an entire starting rotation. Earlier this week, they placed veteran Noah Syndergaard on the IL because of a blister, joining Walker Buehler, Dustin May, and Ryan Pepiot.

The Dodgers will be using an opener on Friday night to open their series against the Phillies. Left-hander Victor González will do the honors and will be credited with his third career big-league start. Neither of the others lasted more than an inning, suggesting he won't be long for the game.