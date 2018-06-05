MLB All-Star Game voting: Matt Snyder's picks for the National League All-Stars right now

Here's one man's opinion on who have been the NL cream of the crop this season

We're into June, so we have a not-so-small sample of the 2018 season and now the All-Star ballot is open for voting. We can safely start to look at the Midsummer Classic, so let's do that on this fine Tuesday. I'll take a look at both leagues in separate posts, with this one being the National League. You can find my AL picks here.

The All-Star Game this season takes place in D.C.'s Nationals Park on Tuesday, July 17. Both rosters will consist of 20 position players and 12 pitchers. Each team must have at least one representative, so we'll follow those rules. 

Also, I know some disagree, but I look at the All-Star Game as being a reward for the players with the best first half. I don't take career pedigree into consideration. This is a subjective exercise, after all. And, yes, I obviously hate your favorite team. That's been well-established. 

The first player listed would be my starter (first three outfielders, obviously), otherwise these aren't in any particular order. I'll note who I would start at DH. 

Let's rock. 

Catcher

Francisco Cervelli PIT • C • 29

At age 32, Cervelli is having a career year. He's throwing out runners at a better than league average clip and is hitting .278/.399/.535 (155 OPS+!) with a career-high eight homers. 

J.T. Realmuto MIA • C • 11

Realmuto started the season injured, but he's been awesome again. In fact, better than in the past. His 143 OPS+ would break his previous career best of 111. Plus, we get our Marlin out of the way right away! 

Apologies to Buster Posey and Yasmani Grandal

First base

Freddie Freeman ATL • 1B • 5

Freeman is as well-rounded at the plate as it gets, slashing .328/.424/.524 with 40 RBI, a fixture in that Braves lineup that has been stellar so far. 

Brandon Belt SF • 1B • 9

On the shelf after an emergency appendectomy, Belt will hopefully be back for the All-Star Game. He's hitting .307/.403/.547 and leading the NL with a 161 OPS+.

Eric Hosmer SD • 1B • 30

A .293 average, .379 on-base percentage and NL-leading 18 doubles for Hosmer. Plus, we have another last-place team out of the way. Winning! 

Apologies to Joey Votto

Second base

Scooter Gennett CIN • 2B • 3

Our only Reds player, but far from a token rep. What a story. Scooter was released by the Brewers in the spring of 2017 and now he deserves to start the All-Star Game. He's hitting .342 with a 155 OPS+, 12 homers and 41 RBI. Mercy. 

Ozzie Albies ATL • 2B • 1

Albies has regressed some, but he still leads the NL in total bases -- thanks to 17 doubles, two triples and 14 homers -- and runs scored. 

Javier Baez CHC • 2B • 9

The NL RBI leader (45), Baez is fifth in slugging, third in triples and tied for third in homers in the NL, plus there's the excellent baserunning and ability to make highlight-reel defensive plays. 

Apologies to Asdrubal Cabrera

Third base

Nolan Arenado COL • 3B • 28

The smooth-fielding Arenado leads the NL in OPS (153 OPS+). 

Kris Bryant CHC • 3B • 17

Bryant has a .400 OBP and is again over .500 in slugging. He's also a good defender and exceptional baserunner. 

Travis Shaw MIL • 3B • 21

Shaw rates out as an outstanding defender at the hot corner while also posting a great OBP and having clubbed 13 homers. 

Shortstop

Brandon Crawford SF • SS • 35

After a down 2017 season, Crawford is having an amazing 2018. He's hitting .320 with his usual top-notch defense. 

Trea Turner WAS • SS • 7

The speed demon is getting on base at a .346 clip and is 16 of 17 in steals. 

Apologies to Chris Taylor

Outfield

Nick Markakis ATL • RF • 22

What a fun story this would be for Markakis to start the All-Star Game. He's 34 and has never been an All-Star before. He was a below-average hitter last year, but leads the NL in hits and doubles right now while slashing .331/.394/.494. 

A.J. Pollock ARI • CF • 11

Pollock was having a second breakout season when he got hurt. He's currently hitting .293/.349/.620 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 33 RBI and nine stolen bases in only 40 games. 

Also, Pollock is possibly going to be hurt for the game, so I'm gonna add an extra position player to the NL team. Hey, it's my team! I'm gonna do this how I want. 

Lorenzo Cain MIL • CF • 6

Cain was a great offseason addition for the Brewers. He possesses great value in the outfield and on the bases, to the point that he's the NL leader in WAR among position players. 

Matt Kemp LAD • LF • 27

Another interesting story, Kemp was last an All-Star in 2012. He was carrying what was an albatross of a contract and has been traded (in salary dumps) multiple times. He was jettisoned back to L.A. and has thrived, hitting an NL-best .344 with nine homers and 33 RBI. 

Kyle Schwarber CHC • LF • 12

As overrated as Schwarber was after the 2016 World Series, he might be that underrated now outside Cubs fandom. He sports a 138 OPS+ with 11 homers and ranks third among NL outfielders in the Fangraphs version of WAR, helped by him scoring as a slightly above average defender this year. Yes. He's at plus-6 defensive runs saved and has five outfield assists. 

Tommy Pham STL • CF • 28

The NL outfield is full of fun stories. Pham would be a first-time All-Star at age 30 the year after the Cardinals opened the season with him in Triple-A. He's hitting .272/.366/.462 with nine homers and eight steals. 

Odubel Herrera PHI • CF • 37

Herrera's regressed some, but he was playing like an MVP earlier in the season. He's still carrying a quality slash line and plays good defense. 

Bryce Harper WAS • RF • 34

Harper is only hitting .232, but thanks to leading the league in walks and home runs, he carries a 140 OPS+. Plus, it's in D.C. We gotta have Bryce. 

Apologies to Starling Marte, Christian Yelich, Albert Almora, Charlie Blackmon and Corey Dickerson

Starting pitcher

Max Scherzer WAS • SP • 31

He's on some kind of run, isn't he? Scherzer has already won the last two NL Cy Youngs, and now he's 9-1 with a 1.92 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and an MLB-best 120 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings. 

Jacob deGrom NYM • SP • 48

The Mets pitcher leads the NL with a 1.49 ERA and 1.94 FIP. Easy pick. 

Aaron Nola PHI • SP • 27

The former first-rounder is rounding into an ace at age 25. He's 7-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. Well deserved. 

Gio Gonzalez WAS • SP • 47

The seemingly perpetually underrated Gonzalez is 7-2 with a 2.27 ERA (177 ERA+) in 12 starts. 

Mike Foltynewicz ATL • SP • 26

Tough choice over teammate Sean Newcomb, but I'll go Folty due to run prevention (2.22 ERA). 

Miles Mikolas STL • SP • 39

The Cardinals brought Mikolas back from Japan for $15.5 million on a two-year deal and he's been a gem of a signing. He's 6-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. He's only walked eight guys in 72 1/3 innings. 

Jon Lester CHC • SP • 34

The 34-year-old Lester is 6-2 with a 2.44 ERA through 12 starts. On the back half of his six-year deal, it looks like the best signing in franchise history, given the surrounding circumstances. 

Michael Wacha STL • SP • 52

Wacha recently flirted with a no-hitter, but he deserved the attention regardless. He's 7-1 with a 2.44 ERA. 

Jake Arrieta PHI • SP • 49

Arrieta has been exactly what the Phillies paid for this offseason, posting a 2.44 ERA and showing locker room leadership.

Apologies to Noah Syndergaard, Nick Pivetta, Patrick Corbin, Stephen Strasburg and Sean Newcomb.

Relief pitcher

Josh Hader MIL • RP • 71

Given the way he's been used, Hader has been one of the most valuable players in baseball to this point. He's pitched 34 1/3 innings in 20 games, pitching to a 1.05 ERA. Perhaps most telling? The Brewers are 20-0 in Josh Hader appearances. 

Adam Ottavino COL • RP • 0

Ottavino needs to get more run for just how nasty his stuff has been. He's the NL version of Blake Treinen. In 27 appearances, Ottavino has a whopping 45 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings. He's also hurt, so we'll add another pitcher. 

Sean Doolittle WAS • RP • 62

Thanks in part to only two unintentional walks in 26 1/3 innings, Doolittle has a ridiculous 0.61 WHIP with a 1.71 ERA.

Brandon Morrow CHC • RP • 15

We close with another good story. After myriad arm injuries, the 33-year-old Morrow -- full-time closing for the first time in his career -- would be a first-time All-Star. He is 14 for 15 in saves with a 0.89 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.

Apologies to Dan Winkler, Brad Hand, Jeremy Jeffress, Brad Boxberger and a host of others. 

Matt Snyder's NL All-Star picks lineup:

1. Lorenzo Cain, CF
2. Kris Bryant, DH
3. Freddie Freeman, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Matt Kemp, LF
6. Nick Markakis, RF
7. Scooter Gennett, 2B
8. Brandon Crawford, SS
9. Francisco Cervelli, C
SP: Max Scherzer, RHP

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010.

