Monday's MLB DFS slate is loaded with big-name pitchers including Yu Darvish, Zack Greinke and former No. 1 overall draft pick, Casey Mize. But the star attraction on the mound -- and at the plate -- will be two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. He went deep for his league-leading 34th home run on Sunday and has won his last three decisions as a pitcher. As is the case every time he takes to the diamond, all eyes will be on Ohtani as he'll be one of Monday's top MLB DFS picks.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 19, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. The second-generation star is the midseason favorite for NL MVP as he leads the senior circuit in home runs (28), stolen bases (22), runs (73) and OPS (1.021). He's done all of this despite missing 19 games this season for various reasons.

Tatis has come out blazing since the All-Star break by going 5-for-12 (.417), with six runs, four RBI and two stolen bases. He gets a nice matchup versus Braves lefty Kyle Muller who just made his MLB debut last month. The rookie has yet to post a quality start in his three big league starts and the Braves rank ninth in the NL with a team 4.24 ERA. Although a limited sample size of 13 at-bats, Tatis' .538 career batting average is his highest average against any MLB team.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Tatis with outfielder Tommy Pham ($4,200 on DraftKings, $3,000 on FanDuel), who is hitting a blistering .464 over his last seven games. Tonight's game versus the Braves takes place in Atlanta which is a good thing for Pham as he's hit much better on the road than at Petco Park. He's hitting .309 in away games compared to just .239 in the not-so-friendly confines of Petco.

The 33-year-old is hitting .271 in his second season with the Padres and is a power-speed threat with 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases. He and Tatis are two of the eight NL players with at least 10 homers and 10 stolen bases this season. With the way Pham has been hitting over the last few weeks and the low value he's coming in at, he's a steal for Monday's MLB DFS lineups.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 19, 2021

