MLB rumors: Red Sox, White Sox after Adam Ottavino; Padres considering J.T. Realmuto trade

The holidays are upon us and soon the hot stove rumor mill has slowed a bit. Teams could still squeeze in that last-second trade or signing before New Year's, of course. There have been a rash of free agent signings (Twins signed Nelson Cruz, Cardinals signed Andrew Miller, Rockies signed Daniel Murphy, etc.) and two notable trades (Jurickson Profar three-team deal, Dodgers-Reds blockbuster) within the last 10 days.

So, with that in mind, we're going to keep track of Thursday's hot stove rumblings right here in this handy roundup post. Make sure you check back often throughout the day for updates.

Both Sox after Ottavino

Adam Ottavino is one of the best relievers on the free-agent market. Predictably, he's drawing interest from various teams, including the World Series champion Red Sox and the up-and-coming White Sox:

Sources: #RedSox, #WhiteSox showing continued interest in free agent Adam Ottavino, and #Rockies — his most recent team — are open to bringing Ottavino back, as well. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 27, 2018

That the Rockies are still open to bringing back Ottavino is notable, given how poorly last winter's spending spree on relievers worked out for Colorado -- remember, the Rockies signed Wade Davis, Jake McGee, and Bryan Shaw.

Ottavino posted a 2.43 ERA and a 3.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio last season in 77 2/3f innings.

Pads weighing Realmuto deal

The Padres have most recently been connected to Corey Kluber in trade rumors, but it appears their desire to chase a big name goes beyond him.

The Padres are also showing interest in trading for Marlins backstop J.T. Realmuto:

Sources: #Padres have continued talks with #Marlins on possible J.T. Realmuto trade. If they are successful, Padres could move Austin Hedges in a deal for pitching. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 27, 2018

San Diego already has Austin Hedges -- who, as noted, would likely be dealt -- and top prospect Francisco Mejia to throw out there behind the plate. Realmuto, then, would seem unnecessary -- or, at least, like a suboptimal use of resources, given how badly San Diego could use help elsewhere.

Still, give credit to A.J. Preller and crew for being creative.

Harper, Machado prefer New York to Philly?

The Phillies were the favorites to sign both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado entering the winter. Now, it seems that neither free agent is too sweet on signing with the Phillies. Instead, they each would prefer to land with the Yankees. You can read more about that story here.

Numerous teams interested in Harrison

Utilityman Josh Harrison is receiving interest from at least a handful of teams, with more potentially joining the crowd in due time, per Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports:

Josh Harrison, very good super utility player with plus 39 DRS at 2B/3B, has interest from Nats, Reds, Rangers, Giants, Brewers, with Yanks, Phils, Dodgers potentially in play, depending on the big guys — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 27, 2018

Harrison, who has experience all over the diamond, is coming off a disappointing season that saw him post an 80 OPS+ in 97 games. His optimal use is likely off the bench, or as a super-sub type. But it's possible -- if not likely -- that he'll find a starting gig somewhere before the winter is out.

Harrison had his option declined by the Pirates at season's end.