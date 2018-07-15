MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Brewers swept before All-Star break; Cards win first game without Matheny
Keep it right here for all of Sunday's MLB action
It's officially the final day of the first half. That means every team is in action, and there are no night games. Keep it here for all the latest scores, news, and notes.
Sunday's baseball scores
- Orioles 6, Rangers 5 (box score)
- Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 2 (box score)
- Nationals 6, Mets 1 (box score)
- Marlins 10, Phillies 5 (box score)
- Indians 5, Yankees 2 (box score)
- Pirates 7, Brewers 6 in 10 (box score)
- Braves 5, Diamondbacks 1 (box score)
- Tigers 6, Astros 3 (box score)
- White Sox 10, Royals 1 (box score)
- Rays at Twins (GameTracker)
- Cardinals 6, Reds 4 (box score)
- Mariners at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Giants (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Padres (GameTracker)
- Angels at Dodgers (GameTracker)
Brewers continue slide
A few days ago, the Brewers looked poised to enter the All-Star Break with the division lead. They were up by a game on the Cubs entering play on Thursday with five -- yes, five -- remaining against the Pirates before the first half came to a close.
Alas, the Brewers stumbled into the break by losing each and every one of those five games, including both parts of Saturday's doubleheader. Sunday might've proven to be the most frustrating of the bench, as the Brewers held leads of 1-0, 5-2, and 6-5. Each time they blew it.
The Pirates scored three runs between the bottom of the eighth and ninth, then walked it off on a 10th-inning Josh Bell double that plated a pair.
The Brewers wasted a good start from Jhoulys Chacin, who held Pittsburgh to a hit and two runs across 5 ⅓ innings. Josh Hader threw a perfect 1 ⅔ innings, but from there the Milwaukee bullpen fell apart. Jeremy Jeffress, Corey Knebel, Taylor Williams, and Dan Jennings combined to allow eight hits, five runs, and two walks with no strikeouts in 2 ⅔ innings of work. That's suboptimal.
The Brewers open the second half on Friday against the Dodgers. They'll hope to do better.
Cardinals begin post-Matheny era with a W
On Saturday night, the Cardinals fired Mike Matheny, installing bench coach Mike Shildt as their interim manager. On Sunday, the Cardinals played a game without Matheny serving as their manager for the first time since the 2011 World Series. They won, too.
The Cardinals entered the game 47-46 and having lost two in a row. Their solid start to the season that saw them amass a 30-24 record had since been sabotaged by a 17-22 run.
Nonetheless, St. Louis got back on the right side of the ledger thanks to a four-run fourth that saw Yadier Molina, Jose Martinez, and Tommy Pham each tally RBI. Oh, as for Dexter Fowler, who had to feel relieved that Matheny was gone? He homered in his first at-bat:
A sign of things to come or a fluke? We'll see.
Verlander faces, loses to Tigers
Remember when the Tigers traded Justin Verlander to the Astros last August? On Sunday, Verlander met his old team for the first team since. That seemed like bad news for the Tigers, but it was Verlander who had the rough day at the park.
Verlander, who entered with a 2.05 ERA on the season, permitted five runs over six innings. He struck out 12 and walked none, but that didn't matter, as the Tigers hit four home runs on the afternoon.
The Tigers' win prevented them from being swept.
Quick hits
- The Cardinals fired Mike Matheny on Saturday. We wondered how they'd pick up the pieces.
- We also looked at 10 candidates to replace him.
- Remember how the Cardinals picked Matheny over Terry Francona? We do.
- The Giants won't be trading Jeff Samardzija because he's back on the DL.
Live team updates
