Nationals appear to break World Series trophy while partying after Game 7 win
Well, that didn't take long
The Washington Nationals' first-ever World Series celebration seems to be getting quite out-of-hand after just one night. After winning a do-or-die Game 7 in Houston to capture the franchise's first title, the Nats partied through the night and apparently did some damage to the trophy they'd just earned.
Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle shared a photo, along with a wide-ranging review, of the trophy on Thursday, and an astute observer might notice that the hardware is missing some parts. Several of the flags on the Commissioner's Trophy look bent out of place, while several more seem to be missing in action.
The damage was seemingly done rather early on, possibly during the clubhouse celebration, as it appeared to be already damaged when it was taken on the team charter back to D.C.
Doolittle notes that players attempted to use the trophy as a drinking vessel, a cereal bowl and a hat through the course of their first night together, and that's just the stuff he was willing to share. It seems as though that thing might have a long and adventurous winter ahead of it.
If the Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup celebration a summer ago set the bar for D.C. championship parties, the Nats are going to have to put in a lot of work (and put down a lot of beers) to reach that bar. It seems they're off to a good start.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gerrit Cole did not pitch in Game 7
Gerrit Cole not pitching was inexcusable for the team
-
Nats top prospects: Kieboom tops group
The Nationals have some intriguing players at the top of their farm system
-
Rays' top prospects: Franco leads way
The Rays have arguably the best system in baseball
-
Royals announce Matheny as new manager
Matheny joined the Royals organization as a special advisor last November
-
Twitter trolls Bryce Harper after WS
The Nationals unlikely October run ended in a title
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The Nationals took down the Astros in seven games
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night