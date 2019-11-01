Nationals appear to break World Series trophy while partying after Game 7 win

The Washington Nationals' first-ever World Series celebration seems to be getting quite out-of-hand after just one night. After winning a do-or-die Game 7 in Houston to capture the franchise's first title, the Nats partied through the night and apparently did some damage to the trophy they'd just earned.

Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle shared a photo, along with a wide-ranging review, of the trophy on Thursday, and an astute observer might notice that the hardware is missing some parts. Several of the flags on the Commissioner's Trophy look bent out of place, while several more seem to be missing in action.

World Series trophy review:

- v shiny

- hard to drink from (we tried)

- impossible to eat cereal out of

- heavier than it looks

- can be worn like a hat

- still in one piece (barely)

- says 2019 World Champions on it

- IS BACK IN DC AND WE CAN’T WAIT TO SHARE IT WITH YOU pic.twitter.com/aU5VpF9WGn — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) November 1, 2019

The damage was seemingly done rather early on, possibly during the clubhouse celebration, as it appeared to be already damaged when it was taken on the team charter back to D.C.

Doolittle notes that players attempted to use the trophy as a drinking vessel, a cereal bowl and a hat through the course of their first night together, and that's just the stuff he was willing to share. It seems as though that thing might have a long and adventurous winter ahead of it.

If the Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup celebration a summer ago set the bar for D.C. championship parties, the Nats are going to have to put in a lot of work (and put down a lot of beers) to reach that bar. It seems they're off to a good start.