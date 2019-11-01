Nationals appear to break World Series trophy while partying after Game 7 win

Well, that didn't take long

The Washington Nationals' first-ever World Series celebration seems to be getting quite out-of-hand after just one night. After winning a do-or-die Game 7 in Houston to capture the franchise's first title, the Nats partied through the night and apparently did some damage to the trophy they'd just earned. 

Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle shared a photo, along with a wide-ranging review, of the trophy on Thursday, and an astute observer might notice that the hardware is missing some parts. Several of the flags on the Commissioner's Trophy look bent out of place, while several more seem to be missing in action.

The damage was seemingly done rather early on, possibly during the clubhouse celebration, as it appeared to be already damaged when it was taken on the team charter back to D.C.

Doolittle notes that players attempted to use the trophy as a drinking vessel, a cereal bowl and a hat through the course of their first night together, and that's just the stuff he was willing to share. It seems as though that thing might have a long and adventurous winter ahead of it. 

If the Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup celebration a summer ago set the bar for D.C. championship parties, the Nats are going to have to put in a lot of work (and put down a lot of beers) to reach that bar. It seems they're off to a good start.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories