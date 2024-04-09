UFC 300 is finally here. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas hosts the milestone celebration on April 13 with possibly the strongest card top-to-bottom in mixed martial arts history.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira headlines UFC 300 against former champion Jamahal Hill. Pereira looks to complete a revenge arch by defeating the last two people to beat his mentor Glover Teixeira. Hill looks to take what he never lost after vacating the title due to injury. China is represented fully in the co-main event as Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan fight for the women's strawweight title. Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway is a BMF dream fight with lightweight title implications. Speaking of lightweights, Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan square off in a title eliminator with the winner expected to fight Islam Makhachev.

The 13-fight card features 12 current or former UFC champions, two undisputed world title championship defenses and a ceremonial BMF title fight. There are plenty of other goodies including the continued ascension of Bo Nickal, the UFC debut of two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison and the featherweight debut of former UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling.

The company has officially announced four other PPVs: UFC 301 in Brazil, UFC 302 in Newark, UFC 303 in Las Vegas for International Fight Week and UFC 305 in Australia. Only UFC 301 has an official main event, a flyweight title fight headlined by Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule