UFC 297 started the year rocky but UFC 298 steadied its course with a good pay-per-view headlined by a bright star in Ilia Topuria. The momentum rolls on as UFC returns to Mexico City for a Fight Night featuring Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, plus a pair of fan favorites.

Moreno will receive a hero's welcome in his home nation of Mexico against Royval. Both men look to bounce back from decision losses to UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. It's not the only five-round fight on the card. Former interim UFC featherweight champ Yair Rodriguez returns home after losing a title unifier against Alexander Volkanovski in July. He welcomes Brian Ortega, the latter of whom is coming off a 19-month layoff due to a shoulder injury suffered in his last fight against Rodriguez.

Next month, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley makes his first title defense against the only person to ever defeat him, Marlon "Chito" Vera. Their rematch headlines UFC 299 in Miami on March 9. It's another stacked card featuring appearances by Dustin Poirier, Kevin Holland, Michael "Venom" Page, Gilbert Burns and Petr Yan.

All roads lead to UFC 300 on April 13 headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill for the UFC light heavyweight title. Other notable fights on the card include UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan, BMF champ Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway and Holly Holm vs. the debuting Kayla Harrison.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule