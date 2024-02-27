UFC 297 started the year rocky but UFC 298 steadied its course with a great pay-per-view headlined by a bright star in Ilia Topuria. An electric return to Mexico City followed for the promotion but it's all crickets heading towards UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev this week.

Rozenstruik and Gaziev headline a UFC Apex card that ranks amongst the least exciting main events in UFC history. Rozenstruik is ranked No. 12 in the UFC's official heavyweight rankings but is 2-5 in the last three years. Gaziev is an interesting heavyweight prospect with a perfect 12-0 record. He's looked solid with consecutive stoppages between his UFC and "Contender Series" debut but only the most dedicated MMA fans could pick him out of a lineup.

Next month, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley makes his first title defense against the only person to ever defeat him, Marlon "Chito" Vera. Their rematch headlines UFC 299 in Miami on March 9. It's another stacked card featuring appearances by Dustin Poirier, Kevin Holland, Michael "Venom" Page, Gilbert Burns and Petr Yan.

All roads lead to UFC 300 on April 13 headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill for the UFC light heavyweight title. Other notable fights on the card include UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan, BMF champ Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway and Holly Holm vs. the debuting Kayla Harrison.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule