Bellator 286 takes place Saturday from Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. The card is loaded with many of the biggest names on the Bellator roster, including rivals A.J. McKee and featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull, though the two will not face off with each other.

In the main event, Pitbull will put his 145-pound title on the line against Adam Borics. Pitbull is on his third run as featherweight champion, winning the belt back in his most recent fight, a decision win over McKee this past April. One fight prior, McKee took the title off Pitbull with a technical submission win in under two minutes. Pitbull also won the lightweight title in May 2019 but later vacated the belt to open it up for his brother, Patricky, to win with a November 2021 TKO of Peter Queally.

Borics lost to Darrion Caldwell in the quarterfinals of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix January 2020, his first career loss. He has since won four consecutive fights, all by decision, including a win over Mads Burnell in August.

The loss to Pitbull was the first time McKee had tasted defeat in his professional career. He'd won his first 18 fights, including the win over Pitbull, which also won him the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. He is moving up to lightweight for the first time at Bellator 286, taking on former UFC fighter Spike Carlyle, who has won five straight fights since being released from his UFC contract.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook along with continuing coverage of fight week.

Bellator 286 fight card

Patricio Pitbull (c) -150 vs. Adam Borics +125, featherweight championship

A.J. McKee -440 vs. Spike Carlyle +340, lightweight

Aaron Pico -575 vs. Jeremy Kennedy +425, featherweight

Juan Archuleta -110 vs. Enrique Barzola -110, bantamweight

Islam Mamedov -270 vs. Nick Browne +220, lightweight

Vladimir Tokov -115 vs. Jay Jay Wilson -105, lightweight

Khalid Murtazaliev -310 Khadzhimurat Bestaev +250, middleweight

Sumiko Inaba -800 vs. Nadine Mandiau +550, women's flyweight

Weber Almeida -300 vs. Ryan Lilley +240, featherweight



Lance Gibson -550 vs. Dominic Clark +400, lightweight

Max Rohskopf -120 vs. Mike Hamel +100, lightweight

Richard Palencia -270 vs. Cee Jay Hamilton +220, bantamweight

Bobby Seronio III -625 vs. Miguel Peimbert +450, bantamweight

Keoni Diggs -360 vs. Ricardo Seixas +280, lightweight

Bellator 286 info

Date: Oct. 1

Oct. 1 Location: Long Beach Arena -- Long Beach, California

Long Beach Arena -- Long Beach, California Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Showtime

Bellator 286 countdown