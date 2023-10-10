Bellator 300 was a milestone event for the promotion but Bellator 301 looks even better. A very strong five-fight main card in Chicago features two title fights, a Grand Prix semifinal and the return of AJ McKee on Nov. 17.

Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson headlines the Wintrust Arena. Amosov is 27-0 and looked brilliant in a title unifier against rival Logan Storely. Jackson has quietly forced his way into the conversation with six consecutive wins over former world champions and title contenders including Douglas Lima, Benson Henderson, Neiman Gracie and Paul Daley.

Friday's co-main event might just be the best fight on the card. Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis is coming off a successful title defense against featherweight champ Patricio Pitbull, possibly the greatest fighter the company has produced. Pettis meets interim titleholder and Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix winner Patchy Mix in an explosive and technical matchup.

Rounding out the main card is former lightweight champ Patricky Pitbull against Alexander Shabily, former featherweight champion AJ McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw and a questionable rematch between former interim bantamweight champ Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello. The winner of Pitbull vs. Shabily will challenge lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov in the finals of the $1 million Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule