Conor McGregor says he miraculously avoided disaster after being struck by a moving vehicle on Friday. McGregor took to Instagram to share that he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Ireland.

In the video, a breathless McGregor can be heard interacting with someone who appears to be the driver of the car. The individual profusely apologized to McGregor. The former two-division UFC champion appeared calm and understanding of the situation, wishing the alleged driver safe travels.

"I could have been dead there," McGregor can be heard saying in the video.

"Got a bang of a car just now from behind," McGregor wrote in the post's caption. "A sun trap, the driver couldn't see me. Full speed straight thru [sic] me. Thank you, God, it wasn't my time. Thank you, wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life."

McGregor appeared relatively in good shape, excluding a tear in his pants, his bicycle on the floor and a water bottle laying on the side of the road.

McGregor (22-6) has not competed professionally since losing a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. McGregor suffered a broken tibia in the fight and was unable to continue. Recently, McGregor denied assaulting a woman last summer as an Ibiza court investigates the matter.