Conor McGregor shows no remorse for Bellator melee, quickly deletes explanation

Conor McGregor's latest public appearance saw a return to the bizarre as the UFC lightweight champion jumped the cage wall and set off a wild scene during Friday's Bellator 187 card in his native Dublin, Ireland.

McGregor, who was celebrating teammate Charlie Ward's first-round TKO against John Redmond, slapped a Bellator official and twice pushed referee Marc Goddard, whom McGregor has a history with, before being ejected from the cage and arena.

Those waiting for a response from McGregor to defend his actions received one early Monday morning. Well, sort of.

In a social media post that was quickly deleted, the 28-year-old McGregor had no regrets for his actions.

"Bloke KO'd on floor bout a minute straight and ref trying to say, 'fight's not over Conor,'" McGregor wrote. "That's when I lost it. F--- you's all."

McGregor's anger centered around his belief that Goddard should've called off the fight sooner, with videos of the incident showing the Irish star yelling, "that was a f------ stoppage!"

The Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, a U.S.-based group which regulated the fight, instantly took issue with McGregor's behavior in a statement written by Mike Mazzulli, the president of the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports.

"Mr. Conor McGregor, who was a spectator at the time, disrupted the event by scaling the cage prior to the conclusion of the bout," the statement read. "Mr. McGregor's conduct jeopardized the health and safety of the bout participants by delaying necessary medical attention to the fighters that were injured during the round.

"In addition, Mr. McGregor assaulted Referee Mark [sic] Goddard and a Bellator staff. The MTDAR has been in consultation with the upper management of the UFC regarding Mr. McGregor's inappropriate and unacceptable behavior."

UFC has yet to comment or hand out discipline for McGregor's actions.

Goddard and McGregor have history dating back to UFC Gdansk in Poland last month. The referee ejected McGregor, who similar to Friday wasn't a licensed cornerman, for running around the cage to encourage teammate Artem Lobov.

Friday's bout was stopped with one second remaining in the first round. During the subsequent melee caused by McGregor, who leaped the cage and tackled Ward, Redmond was knocked over after Goddard was shoved into him.

Redmond, a middleweight from Ireland, believes McGregor's behavior not only stole the spotlight, it influenced Goddard's decision to wave it off so late in the round.

"We had a good fight in there and I think him jumping into the cage overshadowed the whole fight and the whole event," Redmond told MMA Fighting on Sunday. "I don't want to piss and moan about it. I don't want anyone taking pity on me or anything like that. I didn't get the win, but I showed I was in charge of the fight up until that big shot at the end of the round.

"I think the fight was far from finished and all the madness that was going on in there didn't help me getting a chance to go out for the second. I think there was a lot of panic in the ring as soon as he got in there. I think everybody was just concerned with getting him out of there as quickly as possible."

According to Redmond, the referee was pressured by the commission to stop the fight.

"Marc Goddard was going to let the fight go into the second, but then the commission seemed to overrule his decision," Redmond said. "I think that decision was swayed because of the circus and madness that was going down at the time. It was just a mad scene. I've never seen anything like it."

Redmond's coach, Andy Ryan of Ream Ryano, believes the event's security team deserve blame for "trying not to upset" McGregor and allowing him to take over the event. He also called out Bellator for "wanting that big WWE scene in the cage" and not putting a stop to it.

"Conor was standing directly behind us. He wasn't interfering with our cornering or anything like that, but there was no event security around him whatsoever apart from the people that he had with him," Redmond told MMAFigthing.com on Sunday.

"I think it meant a lot for them to have him at their show, and they didn't think about what would happen if things boiled over. A fan jumped into the cage during the last fight of the night and the security dealt with the situation straight away. They weren't treating Conor like anyone else that jumped in the cage and that's probably why things were able escalate to the level that it did."

McGregor (21-3), who was last seen fighting in a boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather in August, officially reached a one-year mark of inactivity from the Octagon on Sunday. His UFC return remains uncertain.