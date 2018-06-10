Dana White: CM Punk should 'call it a wrap' after lopsided UFC 225 loss to Mike Jackson

CM Punk stepped into the Octagon on Saturday at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago looking for redemption in his second professional fight, but he never earned that. Instead, Punk dropped to 0-2 in his UFC career after he was battered and bloodied at the hands of Mike Jackson, resulting in a unanimous decision loss.

Punk showed little improvement in his second outing, leading to many calling for him to give up on the MMA dream after he was on the losing end of such a lopsided contest. UFC president Dana White is among them. Meeting with the media following the Chicago event, White had some gracious comments about the former WWE champion, while at the same time admitting that his time in the cage has probably come to an unceremonious end.

"Listen, he got clipped a lot in that fight, and it looked like he was hurt bad a couple of times. He stayed in there, he went for three rounds," White said via MMA Fighting.

"It should be a wrap. The guy's 39 years old. I love the guy. He's the nicest guy in the world. We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight in this fight, and yeah, I think he should call it a wrap."

After such a sub-par performance from Punk, who has been signed to the UFC for nearly four years now while training with Duke Roufus, it's near impossible that we'll see him in the Octagon again anytime soon. Now, that's not to say his MMA career is completely dead, either. Should the 39-year-old decide he still wants to pursue MMA, there are many small promotions around the country where he can hone his craft a little more if he so chooses. Not to mention, we're all very well aware that Bellator MMA is always up for some publicity -- whether that publicity is good or bad.

At 39, though, it's tough to fathom that Punk will want to continue on with this venture.The Chicago native was given two honest shots from White and the UFC, and in the end, it simply didn't work out. Whether Punk likes it or not, all attention pertaining to him will now revolve around a potential return to the professional wrestling ranks.