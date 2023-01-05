Dana White's "Power Slap" league will move forward after the UFC president was captured on camera slapping his wife, Anna White. White's new show was scheduled for a Jan. 11 launch on TBS, but it will instead premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a UFC official told ESPN on Thursday.

It was unclear what would become of the new league when video emerged of Dana White and Anna White slapping each other in a physical altercation in Mexico on New Year's Eve. TBS has yet to comment on the matter.

UFC promoted the event with the updated premiere date in a recent social media post.

Despite the report and UFC's promotion, TBS has removed "Power Slap" from its website's schedule on Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. The show page for "Power Slap: Road to the Title" has also been removed from TBS' website.

"I'm one of the guys, you heard me say for years: There's never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman. And now here I am on TMZ talking about it," White told TMZ on Monday. "My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We've known each other since we were almost 12 years old. We've obviously been through some s--- together and we've got three kids, and this is one of those situations that's horrible."

"Whatever people do say [about the video] is deserved," he later added. "I deserve it."