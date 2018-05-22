In This Corner Podcast: Previewing Bellator 200 and UFC Liverpool, Greg Hardy interview
King Mo rejoins the show and explains what went wrong in the Grand Prix tournament
In this episode: Brian Campbell is joined by Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal to break down what went wrong in his knockout loss to Ryan Bader at the Bellator World Grand Prix tournament and what's next for the "moneyweight" fighter. The guys also preview this weekend's Bellator 200 and UFC Liverpool fight cards from England. CBS Sports' Brandon Wise also stops by to share recent interviews with welterweight Colby Covington, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and controversial NFL lineman turned MMA fighter Greg Hardy.
