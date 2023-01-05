Jake Paul is heading to MMA. The social media star turned boxer now plans to take his talents to the cage as he announced he has signed with the Professional Fighters League on Thursday. Paul, 25, also said that he was becoming a co-founder of the new "PPV super fights division" where fighters will earn at least a 50% split of revenue from events.

Paul holds a 6-0 record inside the boxing ring and said that he still plans to continue that aspect of his career, but that when he started in combat sports, his goal was always MMA. There is no timeframe or date for Paul's debut in MMA.

Paul recently defeated Anderson Silva by decision in his most last outing as he continued to take on former MMA stars. Now, he hopes he can get one more star to agree to a deal, with a slight caveat. Paul said in the video announcing his signing that he has offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal -- the first to take place in the boxing ring and six months later in the MMA cage.

"I've proven myself in and out of the boxing ring and now I am going to do the same in MMA, and there is no limit to the positive impact I can make on the sport," Paul said in a statement. "I plan to enter the PFL SmartCage and once again show the world that that anything is possible with hard work and dedication. Outside of the cage, equal fighter-pay and advocating for female fighters has been my passion, and I am aligned with PFL to evolve the sport. I believe in PFL, their mission, and what they have accomplished in a very short period of time. That is why I chose to partner with PFL exclusively, both as a fighter and a businessperson. As Head of Fighter Advocacy, I will consistently promote PFL fighters and I invite all top MMA fighters, both men and women, to join the PFL and get a payday like they've never had before."

PFL co-founder Donn Davis told ESPN that Paul is signing on for a multi-year, multi-fight deal.

"I think what's made Jake interesting to fans is that he works hard and he doesn't underestimate what it takes," Davis told ESPN. "He knows he's not ready [for his MMA debut] right now, but he's starting to train. I think it's going to be about one year from now, so early 2024, where you'll see him take on his first opponent. But the kind of opponents he is thinking of will shock the world in terms of their status and name brand."