Two recent title challengers will collide on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night when top-ranked flyweight Brandon Moreno meets No. 3-ranked Brandon Royval. Their five-round battle anchors the main UFC fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET from Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Both fighters saw their last appearance end in a title-fight loss to current champion Alexandre Pantoja. But because of the general lack of depth at the top of the flyweight division, the winner of Saturday's main event will become the front-runner for another opportunity at the belt. Moreno defeated Royval in November 2020 when an injury caused a stoppage at the end of the first round.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 preview

The main event Saturday is a rematch from November 2020 that left a sour taste for both fighters, particularly Royval. The flyweight contenders engaged in a nonstop battle that saw both come close to fight-finishing sequences before the other countered with his own barrage.

Near the end of the first round, Royval suffered a shoulder injury that left him unable to continue and Moreno was awarded the victory via technical knockout. Both fighters have since proven to be among the division's elite.

Moreno (21-7-1) went on to become a two-time champion behind his memorable four-fight rivalry with former champion Deiveson Figueiredo that saw the 30-year-old Mexico native go 2-1-1 and emerge as one of the promotion's most popular champions.

However, both of Moreno's stints as champion have been short-lived. He came out on the short end of a close decision in December against Pantoja, against whom he is now 0-3. Coincidentally, Pantoja's first defense came in a decision victory last December against Royval, who was making his first title-fight appearance.

Royval (15-7) is a former Legacy Fighting Alliance champion whose UFC tenure has been marked by wild fights and fast finishes. The 31-year-old Denver native has gone 5-3 in eight UFC appearances with all but two of those fights decided inside of two rounds.

This profile speaks to his dangerous but volatile style that has proven Royval can defeat any opponent on any given day, but his risk-heavy style also has the potential to backfire. See all of Marley's UFC Fight Night picks here.

Manuel Torres (-170) to get his hand raised against Chris Duncan (+140) in a matchup of lightweight brawlers that will kick off the main card.

Torres (14-2) is a powerful striker with a lethal ground game to match who joined the UFC following successful stints in numerous promotions. The 28-year-old Mexican fighter is a "Dana White's Contender Series" alum who has won his first two bouts with the promotions against seasoned veterans. Torres managed a first-round knockout of Nikolas Motta last June.

Duncan (11-1) is a brawler known for his willingness to engage and durability. The 30-year-old Scottish fighter brings a four-fight winning streak into Saturday's showdown. His last outing resulted in a decision over Yanal Ashmoz last June.

Duncan should have the wrestling advantage and he has power on the feet as well. But he is a little too hittable and Torres can make him pay.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Brandon Moreno (-270) vs. Brandon Royval (+220)

Brian Ortega (+135) vs. Yair Rodriguez (-165)

Daniel Zellhuber (-275) vs. Francisco Prado (+225)

Raul Rosas (-260) vs. Ricky Turcios (+210)

Yazmin Jaregui (-530) vs. Sam Hughes (+400)

Raoni Barcelos (-175) vs. Christian Quinonez (+145)

Edgar Chairez (-355) vs. Daniel Lacerda (+280)

Fares Ziam (-220) vs. Claudio Puelles (+180)

Muhammad Naimov (-330) vs. Erik Silva (+285)

Felipe Dos Santos (-295) vs. Victor Altamirano (+240)