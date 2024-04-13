Two of the best mixed martial arts fighters in the sport are on a collision course and will meet Saturday in Las Vegas during UFC 300. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will square off against former champ Jamahal Hill in the main event, which is the last of three five-round matches that feature the BMF crown, and two UFC title bouts. The main UFC 300 fight card from T-Mobile Arena is expected to get underway by 10 p.m. ET. Since joining UFC in September 2021, Pereira, 36, has posted a 6-1 record, while earning titles in two divisions, including the UFC Lightweight championship in November. He faces a dangerous opponent in Hill, who held the crown before suffering a leg injury last July, which forced him to relinquish the title.

Pereira is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Hill fetches a price of +105 in the recent UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill odds.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past five years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000. In February at UFC Fight Night, Marley advised SportsLine members to back underdog Jack Hermansson (+220) against rising prospect Joe Pyfer (-275) in the middleweight main event. Hermansson won a unanimous decision to give Marley's followers another easy winner. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

UFC 300 preview

For months on end, speculation surrounded which two combatants would form the final missing piece of the puzzle for the UFC's celebratory and historic 300th pay-per-view card. Luminaries such as former champions Ronda Rousey and Georges St. Pierre were among the names that surfaced, and those avenues were reportedly pursued to no avail. But in the end, the UFC 300 main event was left to a pair of dynamic strikers and explosive athletes whose matchup could anchor any of the promotion's 2024 pay-per-view events.

Pereira (9-2) has experienced one of the most rapid ascents in UFC history, going from a relative unknown prospect who was brought in to bolster competition in a stagnant division to a two-division champion celebrated for his highlight-reel knockouts and unwavering stoic demeanor outside of the cage.

The 36-year-old Brazilian made his UFC debut in November 2021 and became a champion for the second time in November 2023, winning the vacant light heavyweight belt with a stoppage of dangerous contender Jiri Prochazka.

Hill (12-1-1) made a somewhat similar acceleration from prospect to champion. He made his UFC debut as an undefeated prospect in January 2020 before becoming champion in January 2023, with just one setback to veteran Paul Craig amid a series of violent finishes against upper-tier competition.

Although Hill is relatively unpopular with fans because of his relentlessly dour disposition and prickly interactions with MMA media, the 32-year-old Chicago native's accomplishments are indisputable, and he is destined to gain massive fan favor should he win Saturday's main event in impressive fashion. See all of Marley's UFC 300 picks at SportsLine.

Top UFC 300 predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 300 selections here: He is backing Deiveson Figueiredo (-325) to defeat Cody Garbrandt (+250) in a bantamweight matchup.

Figueiredo (22-3-1) has been dominant in the Octagon, moving up to bantamweight last year. He debuted with a unanimous decision win over Rob Font in December. Figueiredo has won nine of his bouts by knockout and eight by submission. He is ranked No. 8 in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

Garbrandt (14-5) looks to be back on track after suffering five losses in a six-match span from 2017 to 2021. Garbrandt earned a unanimous decision win over Trevin Jones at UFC 285 in March 2023, and followed that up with a knockout win over Brian Kelleher at UFC 296 last December. It was the 11th knockout win of his career. His other wins were all by decision.

"Garbrandt's best chance is by knockout, but Figueiredo can win by any method. I'll take him to win a lopsided decision," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to back at SportsLine.

Marley has strong picks for Pereira vs. Hill and every other bout on the UFC 300 fight card. He's also backing a combatant whose "wrestling should be enough to win at least three rounds" to emerge with a huge victory.

UFC 300 odds, fight card

Alex Pereira (-125) vs. Jamahal Hill (+105)

Zhang Weili (-480) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+360)

Max Holloway (+170) vs. Justin Gaethje (-250)

Charles Oliveira (+185) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-225)

Bo Nickal (-2100) vs. Cody Brundage (+1100)

Jiri Prochazka (+100) vs. Aleksander Rakic (-120)

Aljamain Sterling (-170) vs. Calvin Kattar (+130)

Kayla Harrison (-500) vs. Holly Holm (+325)

Sodiq Yusuff (+110) vs. Diego Lopes (-135)

Jalin Turner (-250) vs. Renato Moicano (+190)

Jessica Andrade (-135) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+105)

Jim Miller (+170) vs. Bobby Green (-230)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-325) vs. Cody Garbandt (+250)