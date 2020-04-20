PFL cancels entire 2020 season, will pay fighters monthly stipend during shutdown period
The promotion said they will financially support fighters until operations resume in 2021
The impact of the global coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt across sports in unique ways. While the UFC is looking to push forward with live events as soon as possible, the Professional Fighters League has decided to close their doors for the remainder of 2020.
The statement from PFL CEO Peter Murray states that the promotion will resume it's "sport-season format with Regular Season, Playoff and Championship events" in 2021. Murray said the promotion will produce new "original programming" for the remainder of the year.
In addition, fighters will receive payments during the shutdown. "For the remainder of 2020, the PFL will support our fighters with a monthly cash stipend to help provide some relief during these challenging times," the statement reads.
The PFL season culminates in championship fights across six weight classes, with the champion at each weight taking home a $1 million prize, one of the largest paydays in MMA.
Former UFC title contender and Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald was PFL's biggest recent signing, but fans will have to wait to see him compete in his new home along with top PFL stars in 2019 lightweight women's champ Kayla Harrison and two-time featherweight champion Lance Palmer.
The PFL season traditionally culminates in a New Year's Eve card featuring the championship bouts.
