UFC 225 results: Colby Covington beats Rafael dos Anjos for interim welterweight title

Fans can loathe him all they want -- and he certainly accepts that hatred -- but they also must accept the fact that Colby Covington is a champion in the UFC. Saturday night in the co-main event at UFC 225 in Chicago, the brash Covington defeated veteran Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision to capture the interim welterweight championship.

Through four rounds of action, most saw the fight pretty even, with both bringing two different approaches to the cage. Covington was the more aggressive one, while dos Anjos was trying to be as methodical as can be by picking and choosing his spots. Dos Anjos did land some pretty nice shots with that strategy, but in the end, he just didn't do enough to sway the judges' scorecards.

In total, Covington outlanded dos Anjos 142-130 and scored seven takedowns to RDA's three. While plenty of questions abound with "Chaos," his pace and motor continues to press forward no matter where he is in the fight.

Of course, immediately following his championship victory, Covington ruffled some feathers on the microphone. The new champ reminded everyone that he still plans on taking the belt to the White House to present it to President Donald Trump. He then proceeded to call out the true welterweight champion Tyron Woodley who is just about set to return from injury this summer -- which made this bout on Saturday night between Covington and dos Anjos a head-scratching one to begin with.