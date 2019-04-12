UFC 236 odds, lines, fight card: Max Holloway, Israel Adesanya favored to win interim belts

UFC 236 on Saturday night in Atlanta has the potential to be one of the more memorable events of the year with a pair of interim title fights highlighting the marquee. Coming off a loaded PPV event in March, UFC's latest offering gives fans much of the same excitement with four of its rising stars on display this weekend.

In the main event, an interim lightweight champion will be crowned as two of the most exciting fighters in the promotion square off. Reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway will be moving up a weight class to try and become the latest UFC dual-champion when he takes on the devastating Dustin Poirier. The winner of this one will be in line to take on true 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he is eligible to return from suspension.

The co-main event will be contested for the interim middleweight championship as reigning king Robert Whittaker recovers from the collapsed bowel and hernia he was hit with as he was set to defend his title in February against Kelvin Gastelum -- who will receive his shot at gold on Saturday. Gastelum's path to the interim 185-pound title and an eventual showdown with Whittaker will not be easy, however, as he's required to go through undefeated sensation Israel Adesanya, who's fresh off the biggest win over his career over the legendary Anderson Silva.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, and be sure to listen to our interview with Max Holloway leading up to UFC 236 below.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Westgate, for the UFC 236 card set to take place on Saturday.

Who wins Poirier vs. Holloway and Gastelum vs. Adesanya? And how does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for all 13 fights at UFC 236, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $20,000 in MMA bets in the past year.

UFC 236 odds