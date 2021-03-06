Israel Adesanya says "business is booming," and the charismatic middleweight champion will take on light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 259 on Saturday. Their fight draws the curtain on a main UFC 259 fight card that features three title bouts and is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. The undefeated Adesanya is looking to become just the fifth active UFC fighter to hold titles in two different divisions. He told the media this week he has received an influx of sponsorship and other business opportunities since his knockout of Paulo Costa in September. Blachowicz is making his first title defense and seeking his fifth consecutive victory.

Adesanya is a -265 favorite (risk $265 to win $100), while Blachowicz is a at +225 underdog in the latest Blachowicz vs. Adesanya odds at William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes (-1,200) defends her featherweight title against challenger Megan Anderson (+750). Before making any UFC 259 selections of your own, make sure you check out the MMA predictions from SportsLine analyst Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 25 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. Already in 2021, the accomplished MMA analyst has built on his memorable 2020 run and has now connected on 28 of his last UFC 39 main-event selections, a stretch that includes a streak of five straight underdogs.

Last week at UFC Fight Night, Marley told SportsLine members to back seventh-rated heavyweight prospect Cyril Gane (-265) against third-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+225) in the main event. Gane controlled the action from the outset and captured a unanimous decision to give Marley's followers another easy winner. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Now, with UFC 259 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every fight. Those selections are only available here.

Blachowicz vs. Adesanya preview

Marley knows the main event will play a major role in the budding legacy of Adesanya (20-0), who has made no secret of his desire to be considered among the greatest to ever fight in the Octagon. The self-assured former professional kickboxer turned off some observers with his bold predictions for his mixed martial arts career while still just a UFC newcomer.

In fact, just his second fight ended in a razor-thin split decision against Marvin Vettori, who is now the No. 5-ranked contender at light heavyweight. However, it soon became clear his athleticism and striking merited elite status, and he is now listed at No. 3 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings behind Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Adesanya won the title with a second-round stoppage of Whittaker and has already defended it twice. Adesanya's last fight resulted in a second-round stoppage of previously undefeated Brazilian beefcake Paulo Costa.

Blachowicz (27-8) was considered a middling contender until his knockout of former champion Luke Rockhold in February 2019 raised his profile. The Polish slugger has since ripped off three more wins, including a victory over the top-ranked and heavily favored Reyes to capture the vacant title.

Various candidates were considered for Blachowicz's first title defense, but the decision was made easy for the UFC brass when Adesanya stated his intent to move up a weight class and seek a second division title. You can see Marley's coveted UFC 259 picks here.

Top UFC 259 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 259 selections here: He is backing Mario Bautista (-220) to outlast Trevin Jones (+190) in a matchup of bantamweight prospects.

The Nevada-born Bautista (8-1) caught the attention of the UFC with impressive stints in a variety of promotions, including a dominant two-fight stay in the Legacy Fighting Alliance in which he stopped both opponents inside of two rounds.

The UFC signed him and wasted no time testing his mettle, as his first fight came against Cory Sandhagen, who is now the second-ranked contender in the bantamweight division. Bautista lost that January 2019 fight by submission but has since won back-to-back bouts.

Jones (12-6-1) earned a UFC roster spot with a run in which he got his hand raised six times in eight appearances in various fighting organizations. Jones beat fellow prospect Timur Valiev in his UFC debut last August, but the outcome was later changed to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for a banned substance.

"I think Bautista is the better fighter anywhere this fight goes, and he can put up a pace that Jones can't match. Jones has power so he can land a big shot, but I think he gets outworked for 15 minutes," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC 259 picks

Marley also has strong picks for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya and every other bout on the UFC 259 fight card. He's also backing one fighter who "pushes at a higher pace" to score a shocking upset. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Blachowicz vs. Adesanya? And what underdog is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 259, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $21,000 on MMA in the past 25 months, and find out.



UFC 259 odds

Israel Adesanya (-265) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+225)

Amanda Nunes (-1,200) vs. Megan Anderson (+750)

Petr Yan (-115) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-105)

Islam Makhachev (-345) vs. Drew Dober (+285)

Aleksandar Rakic (-160) vs. Thiago Santos (+140)

Casey Kenney (-140) vs. Dominick Cruz (+120)

Song Yadong (-140) vs. Kyler Phillips (+120)

Askar Askarov (-130) vs. Joseph Benavidez (+110)

Kai Kara France (-140) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+120)

Amanda Lemos (-200) vs. Livinha Souza (+175)

Jordan Espinosa (-125) vs. Tim Elliott (+105)

Carlos Ulberg (-220) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (+190)

Sean Brady (-200) vs. Jake Matthews (+175)

Uros Medic (-165) vs. Aalon Cruz (+145)

Mario Bautista (-220) vs. Trevin Jones (+190)