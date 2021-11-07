UFC 268 is in the books -- and it might be one for the record books. Kamaru Usman is still the welterweight champion after slugging it out with Colby Covington over five grueling rounds and earning the decision. Usman and Covington also buried the hatchet after the fight with a show of mutual respect for going 10 hard rounds against one another.

That's not all, however. Women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas took home a split decision over Weili Zhang in their rematch from April to retain the title. Namajunas is now not only the first two-time women's champion in promotional history, but also the first to successfully defend the title at least once in both reigns.

Plus, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler delivered one for the ages with an epic brawl over 15 minutes to start the PPV. Gaethje earned the decision after bloodying and dropping Chandler multiple times in the fight, but he also took his fair share of damage throughout the contest. Gaethje is likely to get the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier next for the lightweight title.

UFC 268 fight card, results

Kamaru Usman (c) def. Colby Covington via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Rose Namajunas (c) def. Weili Zhang via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Marlon Vera def. Frankie Edgar via third-round knockout (kick, punches)

Shane Burgos def. Billy Quarantillo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Justin Gaethje def. Michael Chandler via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Alex Pereira def. Andreas Michailids via second-round knockout (knee)

Bobby Green def. Al Iaquinta via first-round TKO (punches)

Chris Curtis def. Phil Hawes via first-round TKO (strikes)

Nassourdine Imavov def. Edmen Shahbazyan via second-round TKO (punches, elbows)

Ian Garry def. Jordan Williams via first-round knockout (punches)

Chris Barnett def. Gian Villante via second-round TKO (kick, punches)

Dustin Jacoby def. John Allan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Bruno Souza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ode Osbourne def. CJ Vergara via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



