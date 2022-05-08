UFC continues to deliver massive moments inside the Octagon. Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona, was no different with Charles Oliveira scoring a first-round submission over Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274. The tap put the exclamation point on an insanely paced fight where both men had moments where it seemed the bout could be stopped.

With the win, Oliveira was unable to retain his lightweight crown after missing weight on Friday. Instead, he becomes the No. 1 contender for the vacant crown against an opponent to be determined at a later date. For Gaethje, it's his second straight time coming up short for the title by submission.

Elsewhere, Carla Esparza regained the women's strawweight title after nearly eight years away from the top of the mountain. The "Cookie Monster" outpointed Rose Namajunas on two of the three judges' scorecards to take home the belt she first won in 2014. Plus, Michael Chandler gave fans one of the nastiest knockouts in recent memory with his front kick finish of Tony Ferguson.

UFC 274 fight card, odds, results

UFC 274 fight card, odds, results

Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via first-round submission (rear naked choke)

Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas (c)

Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson

Ovince Saint Preux def. Mauricio Rua via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Francisco Trinaldo def. Danny Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Macy Chiasson def. Norma Dumont via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Brandon Royval def. Matt Schnell via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Blagoy Ivanov def. Marcos Rogerio De Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andre Fiahlo def. Cameron Vancamp via first-round TKO (punches)

Tracy Cortez def. Melissa Gatto via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



CJ Vergara def. Kleidison Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Loopy Godinez def. Ariane Carnelossi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)



Journey Newson def. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 274 countdown