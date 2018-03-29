UFC Fight Night Liverpool: Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson set as main event

UFC Fight Night Liverpool has got its headliner. Liverpool's own Darren Till will face off against the welterweight division's top contender Stephen Thompson on May 27 at the Echo Arena in England. The fight was rumored as a target for UFC before being officially announced on Thursday morning.

Till (16-0-1) had been hoping to get his shot at one of the top contenders at 170 pounds after scoring a quick, first-round KO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone last year. Now, he'll get a shot against a man who fought twice for the title in the hopes of getting his own crack at the belt.

Thompson (14-2-1) is coming off a convincing decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 and is hoping to possible get a third shot at champion Tyron Woodley with a victory. Also fighting on this card will be another pair of welterweights in Gunnar Nelson and Neil Magny.

Speaking of Woodley, his possible opponents' list continues to dwindle. The champion said recently that he's hoping to get back in the Octagon this summer, possibly July, to defend his title again, but nearly everyone in his division is already booked. It was rumored last week that UFC is targeting an interim 170-pound title fight at UFC 224 in May featuring Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington. With Till and Thompson already on the books and dos Anjos-Covington a possibility, the only options left for Woodley if he should want to fight that quickly would be Robbie Lawler, who is coming off a loss and who Woodley won the belt from, Demain Maia, who Woodley beat in his most recent title defense, or Masvidal, who just lost to Thompson.

From the looks of it, Woodley appears to be sitting out for a little longer than he anticipated.