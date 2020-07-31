COVID-19 threw a wrinkle into Saturday's UFC Fight Night card, with Irene Aldana testing positive for the virus and scrapping her planned main event bout with former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Stepping into the main event role are Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan in a battle of fringe middleweight contenders.

The event marks the UFC's first card back in Las Vegas after four cards on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The card will be held in the UFC Apex facility with no fans in attendance as has been the case for all recent events during the global pandemic.

Shahbazyan (11-0) has emerged as an exciting contender on the rise since making his Octagon debut in November 2018. At 22, Shahbazyan has already established himself as a finishing machine, winning nine fights by knockout and one by submission, while only seeing the judges' scorecards a single time in his pro career. Only two of his fights have lasted longer than three minutes.

In Brunson (20-7), Shahbazyan will face a much more experienced opponent. Brunson has 16 fights in the Octagon alone, five more than the total career fights of Shahbazyan. Brunson's five UFC losses have come exclusively against elite names, three current or former UFC champions, one former UFC title challenger and a former Strikeforce champion. He will enter the fight with Shahbazyan on a two-fight winning streak, beating Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch, both by decision in 2019.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Edmen Shahbazyan -310 Derek Brunson +250 Middleweight Joanne Calderwood -155 Jennifer Maia +130 Women's flyweight Vicente Luque -195 Randy Brown +165 Welterweight Lando Vannata -155 Bobby Green +130 Lightweight Kevin Holland -220 Trevin Giles +180 Middleweight

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan viewing information

Date: Aug. 1 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan: While Brunson is a proven gatekeeper-level fighter who has managed to beat all but the absolute best fighters he has faced, he is a fighter who is very susceptible to getting knocked out. Five of his seven losses have come by knockout, including two in 2018. If there's one thing Shahbazyan brings to the table, it's big knockout power. If Brunson can survive the first round, he may be able to take advantage of a younger fighter with less experience, dragging him into deep water. That said, Shahbazyan should be able to score big and early to get the finish and keep his roll going. Pick: Edmen Shahbazyan via TKO1.

Who will win Shahbazyan vs. Brunson, and how exactly will each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to see which fighters you need to be all over on Saturday, all from the expert who's up nearly $20,000 on MMA and has nailed 15 of his last 16 main event picks!

