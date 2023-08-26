Max Holloway and "Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung have earned the adoration of fans through their actions inside the cage. Fantasy matchmaking becomes a reality as two longtime elite featherweights travel to Singapore for UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Holloway (24-7) will certainly find his way into the UFC Hall of Fame one day. The former UFC featherweight champion has won over fans with his dogged fighting style, phenomenal boxing and laid back charisma. Holloway has been one of the world's best featherweights for seven years, but three losses to reigning champ Alexander Volkanovski have trapped him outside of the title picture. Holloway takes a break from turning back young, hungry contenders to brawl with a fellow veteran.

"This is 'Korean Zombie' -- legacy fight in every sense of the way, I believe," Holloway said at media day in Singapore on Thursday. "I look forward to it. If I can get a bonus out of this one, too, that'd be amazing.

"He has one year and four months to get healed, get healthy, to get better as an athlete, to get better as a person, period. He had to get all his affairs in order, and we'll see. I think a dangerous 'Korean Zombie' is going to show up Saturday."

Jung (17-7) might just have the most apt nickname in all of combat sports. The "Korean Zombie" can be conquered, but he will walk through an onslaught of punishment along the way. He's been foaming at the mouth and champing at the bit for a fight with Holloway. In fact, squaring off with a "living legend" in his home continent could be the perfect send-off for a one-of-a-kind fighter.

"I've wanted to fight Holloway forever," Jung said through an interpeter on Thusday. "Whenever I imagine me fighting Holloway, I also expect a slugfest to happen. Both fighters are going to be worn out to the very bottom, so it's going to be a very fun fight.

"I'm not really sure what's going to happen. It's very difficult for a fighter to acknowledge that one's career has ended. I'll have to see how well I fight in the Octagon. I'll have to assess myself on this fight, and then decide what's going on next."

UFC's excursion to Singapore features one of their strongest Fight Night main cards in recent memory. Erin Blanchfield vs. Talia Santos could determine the next UFC women's flyweight title challenger. Blanchfield is aware of what could come with a win on Saturday, but she's trying to just focus on the task at hand.

"I think it's definitely possible," Blanchfield said at media day. "I know Rose and Manon are also fighting, so I feel like that's another big fight in the division. But obviously I plan on finishing this fight Saturday and becoming the next title challenger. Whatever happens, I'm just always focused on what's in front of me."

Plus, featherweight Giga Chikadze returns from a lengthy layoff to take on veteran Alex Caceres. Chikadze was on the verge of title contention when he won his first seven fights inside the Octagon, but a loss to Calvin Kattar in January 2022 sent him back to the drawing board after a brutal beating. Now, he looks to rebound against Caceres, who has built himself back up seven wins in his last eight appearances since July 2019.

Below is the rest of the fight card for Saturday night with the latest odds before we get to a prediction and pick on the main event.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weight class Max Holloway -800

Chan Sung Jung +550

Featherweight Ryan Spann -130

Anthony Smith +110

Light heavyweight Giga Chikadze -230

Alex Caceres +190

Featherweight

Rinya Nakamura -800

Fernie Garcia +550

Bantamweight Erin Blanchfield -150

Talia Santos +125

Women's flyweight

Junior Tafa -150

Parker Porter +125

Heavyweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Aug. 26 | Start time: 8 a.m. ET (main card)

Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium -- Singapore

TV channel: ESPN+

Prediction

Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung: Holloway and Jung are all-action, fan-favorite fighters who have been elite for a long time. The difference is that Holloway has been competing at a higher level than Jung for most of that timeframe. Holloway historically has better offensive and defensive striking. Holloway lands more than seven strikes per minute compared to Jung who is just shy of four per minute. And even though Holloway gets hit a little more frequently than Jung does, "Korean Zombie" actually absorbs blows more often than he lands them. That spells doom for Jung against a volume striker with elite MMA boxing like Holloway. "Blessed" also has better offensive and defensive takedown accuracy. Both men can rely on their strong chins, but Holloway has never been knocked out. Just about every statistic favors Holloway, even the five-year age gap. Holloway's mathematical edge, championship experience and top-tier striking add up to a huge betting gap. Holloway should get this done inside the distance. Holloway via KO3



