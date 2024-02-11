Jack Hermansson is back in the win column. Hermansson silenced the doubters by outpointing Joe Pyfer in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Hermansson and Pyfer fought for five competitive rounds at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with Hermanson edging out the win.

Pyfer entered his first main event buoyed by five consecutive stoppages in under nine minutes. Pyfer's penchant for fast finishes influenced the opening round. Hermansson overreacted to Pyfer's feints and was wobbled late in the round. Hermansson settled in by Round 2, pressuring Pyfer and landing leg kicks. It was a competitive fight, but Hermansson's experience and diverse game were the difference-makers. Hermansson landed more strikes, stopped all of Pyfer's takedowns and grounded Pyfer in Round 5. All three judges scored the bout 48-47 in favor of the veteran.

"I know people underestimated my boxing skills because of some past performances..." Hermansson told UFC commentator Daniel Cormier during his post-fight interview. "I got hit in the beginning more than I should have.

"I would love to have at least two more fights this year. There are a few things I want to say. First of all, legalize MMA in Norway. It's very important to me. Second of all, I would like to fight in Sweden again. Finally, how about Nassourdine Imavov?"

Hermansson (24-8) was victorious following the longest layoff of his UFC tenure. Hermansson has alternated wins and losses dating back to April 2019. Pyfer (12-3) suffered the first loss of his UFC career.