Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland are both among the UFC's most popular fighters. So their matchup in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland on Saturday will likely be a fan's delight. The matchup of welterweight contenders will anchor the main UFC fight card (10 p.m. ET) from the Amway Center in Orlando. Although both combatants are considered among the sport's elite strikers, their popularity stems from their personas outside the cage. Thompson is revered for his down-home charm and general courtesy, while Holland is known for his biting trash talk and irreverent sense of humor. The winner could receive a top-five ranking in the top-heavy division.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland preview

This matchup is among the most appealing non-title fights that could be made in the welterweight division and that's because Thompson and Holland have shared strengths but varying disciplines.

Thompson goes by the nickname "Wonderboy" because he was a prodigal kickboxing and karate talent from a young age and carried those skills into his mixed martial arts debut in 2010. He's now 39 but has repeatedly said he feels like he's in his 20s and has no plans to retire anytime soon. Thompson's elusive style has allowed him to mostly avoid serious damage throughout his career, and he is known for his steadfast commitment to training and a healthy diet.

In November 2016, he fought then-champion Tyron Woodley to a draw and lost a subsequent rematch by a narrow decision, but has never relented on his goal to become a UFC champion. He could get back in the title picture by beating Holland, who is one of the best athletes in the division.

Holland is known for his straight-ahead style that involves relentless combinations with speed and surprising power. He became a rising star during the pandemic when he took several short-notice fights and compiled a 5-0 record, tying the UFC mark for most victories in one calendar year.

However, the 30-year-old Texas resident appeared undersized against the upper tier of the middleweight division, and he moved to welterweight following losses to middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is supporting Jack Hermansson (-180) to get the better of Roman Dolidze (+160) in a matchup of ranked middleweight contenders on the main card.

Hermansson (23-7) was once considered perhaps the division's most promising prospect because of his versatile skill set and durability. But the 34-year-old Swedish fighter has struggled to maintain traction against upper-tier competition and has split his last six fights. His last appearance resulted in a close decision over brawler Chris Curtis in July.

Dolidze (11-1) is a power puncher who has won five of his six UFC outings, with three coming by knockout. The 34-year-old Georgian slugger stopped fellow prospect Phil Hawes in the first round of their fight last October.

"Hermansson should be more active and more skilled everywhere. But Dolidze is dangerous on the feet and the ground, so he is live for a finish. Give me Hermansson to avoid that fate and win a decision," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Kevin Holland (-150) vs. Stephen Thompson (+130)

Rafael Dos Anjos (-550) vs. Bryan Barberena (+425)

Sergei Pavlovich (-180) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+160)

Matheus Nicolau (-380) vs. Matt Schnell (+310)

Jack Hermansson (-180) vs. Roman Dolidze (+160)

Kyle Daukaus (-200) vs. Eryk Anders (+175)

Niko Price (-140) vs. Philip Rowe (+120)

Emily Ducote (-120) vs. Angela Hill (+100)

Scott Holtzman (-150) vs. Clay Guida (+130)

Marc Diakiese (-290) vs. Michael Johnson (+245)

Jonathan Pearce (-500) vs. Darren Elkins (+400)

Amanda Ribas (-120) vs. Tracy Cortez (+100)