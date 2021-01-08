On Thursday, UFC bantamweight Irwin Rivera was arrested by the Boynton Beach Police Department after allegedly stabbing his two sisters, ages 22 and 33. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

After being called to a residence, responding officers found the younger sister with stab wounds to her back, head and arm. The older sister had wounds on her face, back, arms, hands and had two collapsed lungs. The sisters were rushed to Delray Medical Center where one is currently in stable condition while the other is in critical condition.

According to the police report, neighbors were awakened by banging on their door as a woman screamed, "He's trying to kill me. Please help my sister." Rivera, covered in blood, told the neighbors everything was fine and to shut the door before fleeing.

Police eventually caught Rivera, who believed he had killed both women. He then informed police that he carried out the attacks "because it was his purpose" and that he "was told to by a higher power."

Rivera is being held without bond at Palm Beach County jail. UFC released a statement on the matter Thursday night.

"UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental-health issues," a UFC statement on the situation read. "The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera's management that he will not be offered a bout at this time."

Rivera holds a 1-2 record in the UFC, most recently dropping a split decision to Andre Ewell in September.