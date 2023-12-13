UFC president Dana White is fiercely committed to booking Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic despite Tom Aspinall's desire to move the division along.

Jones vs. Miocic was originally scheduled to headline UFC 295 on Nov. 11. The promotion postponed the bout after Jones suffered an injury that will keep him out of action through next summer. Aspinall stepped in on short notice and defeated Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim heavyweight title. Aspinall has repeatedly called to fight Miocic in Jones' absence, but White refuses to budge on rebooking Jones vs. Miocic.

"Aspinall could possibly fight again," White told TNT Sports. "I don't know. We'll see how this plays out going into the next year, but Jones and Stipe, the fight, they both deserve it. Jon Jones got injured. There's nothing he can do about it. We'll see what happens in 2024. If Aspinall wants to fight before that fight happens, why not? Why not let him defend it... We'd absolutely do it."

White argues that Jones and Miocic deserve to see through the dream match between the promotion's most successful light heavyweight and heavyweight champions.

"If you look at what Stipe has accomplished in this sport, what he's done, where he's at in his career, he wants the Jon Jones fight, and I get it," White said. "Arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time vs. the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. He wants that fight, it's a big legacy fight for both guys."

